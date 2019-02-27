

Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery was like this throughout the Hawkeyes’ loss to Ohio State. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Things quickly went south for Iowa and Coach Fran McCaffery in the second half Tuesday night at Ohio State. The Buckeyes turned a three-point halftime lead into a 90-70 victory, scoring 54 points, hitting eight three-pointers and making 16 of 17 free throws after halftime. And while things were getting out of hand, both McCaffery and his son — Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery — were assessed technical fouls less than a minute apart.

Immediately after the game, the elder McCaffery let his frustration get the best of him. According to both the Toledo Blade and Columbus Dispatch, he called referee Steve McJunkins a “cheating m-----f-----” and “a f----- disgrace” as the latter walked down a hallway at Value City Arena.

Asked afterward about the incident, which seems certain to draw some sort of sanction from either the school or the Big Ten, McCaffery demurred.

“I can’t talk about that,” he said in response to a reporter’s query, per ESPN.

Connor McCaffery received his technical foul for protesting a foul called on him with 4:08 left in the game. Less than a minute later, his father received one of his own after stepping onto the court following a Hawkeyes field goal. Fran McCaffery again was mum on that sequence of events when asked about it.

“I can’t . . . I would love to, I can’t,” he said.

The incident was just the latest public-relations headache for Iowa. Last week, Hawkeyes radio play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin was suspended for the remainder of the season after referring to a black Maryland player as “King Kong” during a game on Feb. 19. It was the second time Dolphin was suspended this season: In November, he received a two-game sanction for making critical remarks about Iowa’s recruiting during an in-game broadcast.

McCaffery’s emotions have gotten the best of him a number of times during his coaching career, most memorably in February 2006 when, as Siena’s coach, he was ejected during a game against Hofstra and his wife, Margaret, also was escorted from the arena.

Read more from The Post:

On the edge of the bubble, Patrick Ewing and Georgetown eye strong finish

The NCAA tournament bubble teams are each flawed in their own special way

A Division III basketball team used a football play to win a spot in the NCAA tournament

He has to come to pass: Murray State’s Ja Morant is college basketball’s assist king

‘Brothers’ keepers’: 6-foot-9 identical twins navigate joys, challenges of hoops stardom