In the final weeks of the wrestling postseason, top individual performers have the chance to demonstrate their prowess.

In Virginia, Jack Creamer topped off a dominant season for Dominion with a championship win at 113 pounds in the state’s Class 4A tournament earlier this month. A junior at Dominion, Creamer went undefeated in 44 matches en route to his state title victory. In last year’s meet, Creamer was a champion at 106 pounds, recording a 39-1 record on the season.

Ahead of the Maryland state individual tournament this weekend, Glenelg’s Sam Alsheimer (195) earned his third straight region title at the 2A/1A South meet. Alsheimer, who went 39-1 this season, earned his title after pinning Southern’s JoJo Herring just 44 seconds into the bout.

Here is this week’s wrestling top 10 ranking:

1. Damascus (26-0) Last ranked: 1

The Swarmin’ Hornets had three wrestlers place first in their respective weight classes at the 2A/1A West regional meet.

2. Robinson (9-1) LR: 2

Robinson did not compete this week.

3. Spalding (33-2) LR: 6

The Cavaliers finished ninth at the National Prep Wrestling Championships and had five all-Americans.

4. St. John’s (20-3) LR: 3

The Cadets earned a 10th-place finish at National Preps, their best performance in school history.

5. Battlefield (8-2) LR: 4

Battlefield did not compete this week.

6. Glenelg (23-1) LR: 7

Glenelg had five champions at the 2A/1A South meet, including three-time region title-winner Sam Alsheimer.

7. Springbrook (17-1) LR: 5

The Blue Devils had three region champions and 10 total place-winners at the 4A/3A North meet.

8. Oakland Mills (18-5) LR: 9

Oakland Mills had 11 place-winners and three champions at the 2A/1A South meet.

9. Leonardtown (27-2) LR: 8

Sean Vosburgh (120) and Trevor Crowley (160) earned region titles at the 4A/3A East meet.

10. St. Mary’s Ryken (19-5) LR: 10

The Knights had seven wrestlers compete at National Preps, finishing tied for 31st place in the team competition.