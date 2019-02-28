

Dwyane Wade (3) is chased by Heat teammates as he celebrates his game-winning shot against the Warriors. (Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports)

If Dwyane Wade chooses to retire immediately, it would be hard to blame him, because it’s almost impossible to imagine him going out on a higher note. The veteran Heat guard, who has said this will be his final season, gave his adoring home fans an indelible memory in a most improbable manner.

With Miami down two and time running out Wednesday in a home game against Steph Curry and the Warriors, Wade threw up a desperation heave. His prayers were answered, as the shot banked in for a game-winning three as the buzzer sounded.

Even that description, in fact, really doesn’t do justice to the helter-skelter sequence, which sent the nearly 20,000 in attendance at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena into understandable hysterics. Wade started the possession by driving into the lane, nearly losing the ball before flipping it to teammate Dion Waiters, got it back at the top of the arc with under three seconds left, paused for Kevin Durant to fly by and then put up a shot that was blocked, only to get the ball back and toss it toward the basket off one leg.

Somehow, it went in for a 126-125 Heat win over the two-time defending champions that set off a raucous celebration in the stands and on the court, where Wade was mobbed by teammates before sprinting to the scorer’s table, where he struck a triumphant pose.

FATHER PRIME FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/GDkoOFVVi4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2019

“I’ve been in this position so many times, and so many times you don’t make the shot, and the one I make is a one-legged flick from my chest — it’s crazy,” Wade told reporters with a chuckle. He added that he told Curry, “I needed this one on my way out. Y’all got enough.”

“I’d much rather see him jumping on the scorer’s table when we’re not on the court with him, but those are iconic moments that he’s had,” Curry said. “Deep down it was cool to see, even though we lost.”

Calling it “an unbelievable shot,” Warriors Coach Steve Kerr remarked, “It was going in as soon as it left his hand.”

The play made an impression on some NBA players watching from afar, particularly given who authored it.

One of the few times I've genuinely seen Dwade that surprised after a shot. And off one leg like Kobe hit on him for gw years ago. For him to do it in his last year. Nothing but respect.. #onelastdance — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) February 28, 2019

Aight now @DwyaneWade...don’t come down to Houston with that nonsense tomorrow night!! 😂🤣😂 #OneLastDance — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 28, 2019

Many of the tweets hailing Wade were tagged with the phrase, “One last dance,” which is how he described the upcoming season in an emotional video he posted in September. “I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that,” he said in the video. “And I am going to give it, for one last season, everything else I have left. Let’s enjoy it.”

Heat fans were already enjoying what they have seen from the 37-year-old Wade this season, his 16th in the NBA, 14-plus of which have been spent in Miami. A 13-time all-star who was a major contributor to the Heat’s three championship teams, Wade is easily the most popular player in franchise history.

He has also been effective as a reserve this season, to judge from his per-36 numbers and player efficiency rating (15.3), even as Miami has gotten off to a 27-33 start that has it in 10th place in the East. The very real possibility that the Heat might miss the playoffs only serves to make the final stretch of the regular season all the more precious to fans of Wade, and he in turn said it was “great” to hit the shot “in front of” them.

“It’s a fun moment,” Wade said. He also said it was “cool” for him to make a play like that with his “younger teammates,” who have “heard about some of the things you do but don’t always get an opportunity to see it.”

“There’s a generation of kids that don’t know how good D-Wade was,” the Warriors’ Draymond Green said. “So that generation would catch him, typically, limping out [of the NBA] and not understand how good he is, or was — he’s still good.

“I think now, everybody is just getting a chance to see D-Wade. Obviously he’s not the D-Wade of 2006, but he’s still a damn good basketball player,” Green continued. “It’s exciting to see him playing as well as he is and wanting to walk out of this game on his own terms, and still have something left in the tank.”

“Moments like tonight kind of remind you how great he is,” Curry said of Wade, adding with a smile, “It just sucks it was against us.”

