

Bryce Harper ends his seven-year tenure with the Nationals. (Nick Wass, File)

Outfielder Bryce Harper agreed to a record-setting, 13-year $330-million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, completing a protracted, four-month journey through free agency and officially ending his seven-year tenure with the Washington Nationals, the franchise that drafted and developed him, brought him to the majors as a teenager in 2012 and watched him blossom into one of the game’s biggest superstars.

Harper’s deal with one of the Nationals’ biggest rivals surpassed Giancarlo Stanton’s 2014 extension with the Miami Marlins, a 13-year $325-million deal, as the largest contract in the history of major North American sports. But agent Scott Boras fell short of making Harper the highest-paid player by annual salary in the game.

The Phillies had been considered the favorites to sign Harper, 26, for much of the winter, owing in part to a November remark by owner John Middleton, who told USA Today he was willing to be “a little stupid” with his spending this winter. Talks intensified in recent weeks, and the Phillies ultimately held off late efforts by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

In recent weeks, the lack of a deal, despite the Phillies’ obvious interest and considerable resources, led to widespread speculation Harper did not want to play in Philadelphia and preferred a West Coast destination, closer to his Las Vegas home. But not only did Harper ultimately choose the Phillies, with a contract that won’t end until 2032, he also agreed to a deal with a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs — signs that he intends to spend the rest of his career with the team.

As National League East rivals, the Phillies play the Nationals 19 times this season, with Harper’s first appearance at Nationals Park, his home stadium for the past seven years, coming April 2.

The Nationals offered Harper a 10-year $300 million contract near the end of the 2018 season — a deal that, notably, would have given Harper a higher average annual value (AAV) than the one he ultimately got from the Phillies. However, the Nationals’ offer also contained significant deferrals that would have reduced its present-day value.

For the Phillies, who haven’t had a winning season since the last of their five straight division titles in 2011, the Harper signing culminates a whirlwind winter — one that made good on Middleton’s November vow — in which they added not only Harper, the 2015 NL most valuable player, but also outfielder Andrew McCutchen, reliever David Robertson, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto, all of them former all-stars.

Barry Svrluga contributed to this report.