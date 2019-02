Kyler Murray acccumulated more than 5,000 total yards and 50 touchdowns in his one season as Oklahoma’s starter. (Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Just when Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury had tamped down speculation, largely of his own making, that he would like to see his team draft Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in April’s NFL draft, along came Arizona’s general manager, Steve Keim.

Speaking Wednesday at the league’s scouting combine in Indianapolis, Keim was asked whether Josh Rosen was still the Cardinals’ quarterback. “Yeah, he is right now, for sure,” Keim replied.

Those two words — “right now” — struck more than a few observers as a fairly significant qualifier. After all, Keim could have said something like, “Josh is absolutely our quarterback, you can take that to the bank.”

However, in leaving the door open to Rosen possibly not being the Cardinals’ quarterback at some unspecified later point, Keim is giving himself wiggle room to make potential trades. If that strategy happens to leave last year’s No. 10 overall pick feeling that his organization might not be fully committed to him, then so be it, apparently.

Keim has to decide soon, ideally before trades are allowed on March 13 and certainly before the draft starts on April 25, whether he wants to stick with Rosen, who struggled as a rookie last season. If the general manager does indeed come to view Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy after a stellar season at Oklahoma, as a better option, than he could likely trade away Rosen for a solid return ahead of the draft.

Alternatively, Keim may be trying to keep afloat the possibility that he might go with Murray, or another quarterback prospect such as Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, at No. 1 to convince another team to make him a substantial offer for that pick. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports saw it that way, translating the general manager’s comments thusly: “We are going to create as much smoke about Kyler Murray as possible and want him to be seen as in play for the first overall pick, because we really want to trade down and get as many picks as possible to address all the holes on this roster.”

As always at this time of year, misinformation campaigns abound, and Keim has said that all the speculation about what the Cardinals might do with the top pick is “a lot of fun” and “good for the game.” In that sense, he could be driving some enjoyment from fanning the flames, knowing that a football world already impatient for the draft to arrive will take any morsel of intrigue and run with it.

Despite being unusually small for an NFL quarterback and having just one year as a starter in college, albeit a very impressive year, Murray has been linked to the Cardinals because of comments Kingsbury made in October. The head coach of Texas Tech at the time, he said of Murray before an upcoming game against the Sooners, “I’d take him with the first pick of the draft if I could.”

Having taken the reins in Arizona and been presented with that very opportunity, Kingsbury has repeatedly asserted that he is excited about working with Rosen, whom he referred to as “our guy” earlier this month. The coach followed that up by declaring that Rosen had “the keys to the castle” and showed on video review “something you like and something you can build with.”

Keim sidestepped two questions about whether the Cardinals are sticking with Josh Rosen or are considering Kyler Murray with the 1st pick. The fact that he didn’t dismiss it out of hand says a lot — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 27, 2019

Before Keim spoke Wednesday, Kingsbury said to reporters at the combine, “Josh knows where he stands with us. They picked him top 10 for a reason. He knows it’s a business and knows its all part of the process. Talented thrower of the football. We want to build around him.”

However, he still could hardly hide his enthusiasm for Murray, telling the NFL Network, “The fascinating thing with Kyler is he is the quickest player on the field, at the quarterback position,” and clarifying that meant the Heisman winner was quicker than anyone at any position. Kingsbury added that Murray’s father was a “tremendous kind of quarterback guru” who developed his son “to be a great pocket passer.”

“You kind of combine those two things,” the coach said of Murray, “and it’s a lot to handle.”

When Keim addressed the media, he said he thought Kingsbury’s October comments actually represented an effort to “avoid bulletin-board material” by heaping praise on an opponent before a big game. However, he then created something akin to bulletin-board material with his “right now” phrasing, leaving many to wonder what may happen later.

