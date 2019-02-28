

Chris McCann (Xavier Dussaq/D.C. United) (Javier Fernandez/D.C. United)

Chris McCann had just celebrated an MLS Cup championship in early December, a title won in his second season in America and 21 months after Atlanta United’s birth as a soccer team.

The Irishman started 21 regular season matches in 2018 and entered the final against Portland moments before sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium erupted in championship joy.

But sports is a cold business, and so a few days after the trophy was lifted and the victory parade ended, McCann was told by the organization that it would look to move him. He was told there were salary-cap considerations and, the 31-year-old defender and midfielder said Thursday from his new home at Audi Field in Washington, “I am not getting any younger either.”

Three weeks into training camp, with Atlanta unable to find a suitor for the player and his guaranteed contract of around $600,000, Atlanta waived him. Seeking defensive depth, D.C. United claimed him three days later. He arrived at D.C. camp Feb. 13 and appeared as a sub in two preseason friendlies.

D.C. will have to pay him only the senior league minimum of about $70,000; Atlanta is on the hook for the rest.

“Pack my bags, sell the house, and tell the wife we’re moving to D.C.,” he recounted. “It happens pretty quick over here; it’s not something I am used to. It’s not normal in any other country,” where players have a say in where they are headed next.

Despite the abrupt move, McCann said he was happy to join an organization on the upswing and housed in a new stadium. He is expected to be in uniform, though unlikely to start, for the season opener Sunday against — who else? — visiting Atlanta.

“I can’t hold onto the sentiment,” he said. “I’m in D.C. now and excited to be here. And I want to beat them, obviously.”

McCann will join forces with English superstar Wayne Rooney, 9½ years after they first crossed paths. In its second game back in England’s top division after a 33-year absence, McCann’s Burnley upset Rooney’s Manchester United, 1-0.

McCann spent eight years with the Clarets and three with Wigan Athletic before going on loan to Coventry City ahead of a planned move to MLS. In all, he appeared in more than 300 matches in England, mostly in the second-tier Championship.

During Atlanta’s 2017 inaugural season, McCann played 23 of 34 regular season matches and started nine.

Last year, after starting much of the campaign, McCann suffered a quadriceps injury in the regular season finale and missed a month of the postseason.

After winning the title — and with younger and cheaper options in the roster mix — Atlanta decided to cut ties.

“It was a bit disappointing in terms of we had just come off winning the championship,” McCann said. “In that respect, it was difficult, but being a professional, you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth and realize they are doing it for a business. You can’t hold grudges against people. You can understand it from their point of view.”

With no future in Atlanta, McCann and his wife Gaynor thought about returning to England.

“It crossed my mind. Do we bite the bullet and go back home or do we stay and finish the [MLS] contract out and see what happens?” said McCann, whose deal has an option year in 2020.

But with a 4-year-old son embracing life in the United States and another child on the way this summer, they decided to stay.

“When we found out D.C. was interested,” he said, “it was a good move all around.”

McCann will provide cover at left back for incumbent starter Joseph Mora and serve as an option in defensive midfield and central defense.

United General Manager Dave Kasper said McCann adds “real quality, versatility and experience.”

On Sunday, he will switch sides in a blossoming rivalry that featured D.C. victories in each of the three meetings in Washington over two seasons, including a 3-1 result in September.

McCann remains in contact with some former teammates, but come Sunday, less than three months after winning a trophy with them, “I’ve got a job to do here.”

