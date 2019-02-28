

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis on Thursday. (AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS — Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey defended his team’s recent signing of running back Kareem Hunt, saying Thursday at the NFL scouting combine that the franchise did “extensive” research about Hunt’s troubled past and is “really comfortable” with its decision to give him another chance.

“We did extensive research,” Dorsey said. “We talked to a lot of people. And we felt very comfortable with the information we had.”

The Browns signed Hunt two and a half weeks ago and are awaiting word from the NFL about his prospective suspension under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Hunt, a former NFL rushing champion, was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in late November after video became public of him shoving and kicking a woman during an incident last February in a Cleveland hotel. The Chiefs said at the time that Hunt had not been truthful with the team in previous conversations about the incident.

[Sally Jenkins: The NFL deserves cynicism. But Kareem Hunt deserves another chance.]

“We had done our research with regards to Kareem,” Dorsey said Thursday. “We thought at the appropriate time [the signing was justified] with all the information that we did have — listening to his story, listening to how truly remorseful he was with regards to the egregious act that transpired — knowing that once he comes here, there [are] no guarantees.

“But what he’s going to do is, he’s going to earn your respect and everybody’s respect within the Cleveland Browns organization by his actions and not his words. I’ve always lived this, is at the end of the day, if a player can leave not only as a good player but a better person at the end of the day, you’ve done your job. And that’s what we’re attempting to do here. So right now I feel really comfortable with this signing.”

Dorsey is the former general manager of the Chiefs and had previous dealings with Hunt.

“Within his person, I think, deep down if you really sit and engage with him, he has a really good heart,” Dorsey said. “He really does. Now, the act he did last year was very egregious. Okay, we all know that. But the degree of remorse that he has shown — and he is so committed to showing through his actions and not his words that, you know what, he’s going to be a better person.”

[Kareem Hunt signing criticized by women's rights activists and Colin Kaepernick supporters]

The NFL placed Hunt on the commissioner’s exempt list when the Browns signed him. That list is utilized for players who are on paid administrative leave while the league makes a decision about an unpaid suspension under the personal conduct policy. Hunt was not charged with a crime in last February’s incident but the conduct policy empowers the NFL to discipline a player, if it believes after an investigation that such measures are warranted, without criminal charges or a conviction.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during Super Bowl week that the league was close to completing its investigation of Hunt.

“I think right now the league is probably in their final steps of making a determination,” Dorsey said. “I think at the appropriate time, they’ll contact us and let us know that.”

More NFL coverage:

Kyler Murray measures above 5-foot-10, alleviating some concerns over his size

NFL’s Demaryius Thomas facing felony vehicular assault charge in Denver