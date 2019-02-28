

Mike McCarthy, shown here in September with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, might want to tone it down at his stepson’s high school basketball games. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

We haven’t heard much from Mike McCarthy since the Packers fired him as head coach in early December. There was talk that he was in the mix for the Browns’ job because of his previous Green Bay relationships with Cleveland GM John Dorsey and assistant GM Eliot Wolf, but that all fizzled out when the Browns stuck with Freddie Kitchens. The thinking was that McCarthy was going to take a year off from coaching after 12-plus seasons leading the Packers.

With plenty of time on his hands, McCarthy can now devote himself to family matters such as attending his kids’ sporting events, and that’s where he apparently caused a bit of trouble Tuesday night after his stepson’s high school basketball team, Notre Dame Academy, suffered a season-ending loss at Pulaski High School in the region playoffs. According to Fox 11 in Green Bay, which obtained security camera footage via an open-records request, McCarthy followed and berated the referees as they left the court.

WISC-TV in Madison has the clip:

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association told Fox 11 that an abuse complaint has been filed against McCarthy.

“This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,” Pulaski Athletics Director Janel Batten told Fox 11. “Some things were said, some language was used that we don’t want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language.”

One of the referees, who did not want to be identified, told Fox 11 that they had been subject to a “verbal tirade.”

Batten added that she had never seen anyone attempt to follow the officials like that in her time as an athletic director.

Said Notre Dame Athletics Director in a statement: “We have been contacted by the WIAA regarding last night’s basketball game, and we are currently looking further into this situation. We will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans, and community members.”

Pulaski pulled out the 67-66 win on a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining after Notre Dame had tied the score on a three-pointer with seven seconds remaining. One account of the game described the foul that led to the winning point as “disputed.”

Read more from The Post:

NFL player Adam Jones again arrested at casino

In Robert Kraft case, Roger Goodell can’t win

Johnny Manziel released by Montreal, banned from Canadian Football League

Nick Foles will become a free agent, after Eagles decide not to use franchise tag on him

Cardinals GM renews Kyler Murray talk by not sounding completely sold on Josh Rosen