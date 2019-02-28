

For much of the offseason, the Phillies have been considered the favorites to sign Bryce Harper. Philadelphia brass met with the outfielder in Las Vegas in January and team owner John Middleton, who said the Phillies would be “a little stupid” with their spending in the early stages of free agency, returned to Harper’s hometown last Friday.

Middleton left without consummating a deal and the Dodgers and Giants have since reentered the picture as serious contenders to acquire Harper’s services. Citing a source, former Mets general manager Steve Phillips, now an analyst for MLB Network, reported Wednesday that the Phillies “believe their chances of landing Bryce Harper are remote.”

Judging by the reaction on sports radio and social media, Philadelphians did not take these developments well. Many are resigned to the fact that Harper will sign elsewhere and are already looking forward to booing him mercilessly when he does.

“I’m out. I’m officially out. It is over,” Jon Marks, co-host of 94WIP Sports Radio’s afternoon-drive show, said Wednesday. “[Harper] doesn’t want to come here. We knew he didn’t want to come here, but like no, he’s not going to come here. That’s where it is right now . . . He doesn’t want to come here and the Phillies are being used for leverage and now it’s over.”

What would you like to say to Bryce Harper right now? — Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP (@MarksReeseWIP) February 27, 2019

Marks and co-host Ike Reese asked listeners to tweet what they would say to Harper if given the opportunity and they opened the phone lines for people to vent about the Phillies’ longtime NL East nemesis. Their callers did not disappoint.

“I say good riddance,” Charlie in Langhorne said. “Pull the plug, let him go. Be done. He played with our emotions too much.”

Steve in Northern Liberties was even angrier: “As far as Harper’s concerned, whether he signs with San Francisco or L.A., when whichever team he’s on comes here, I’m going to make damn well sure that I’m there at the stadium with the other people, hopefully it will be a sellout crowd, because we’re going to boo him so bad. If I had a chance, I would spit in his face.”

(To their credit, Marks and Reese acknowledged that spitting in Harper’s face would be excessive.)

[Ignore Scott Boras's binder: Bryce Harper isn't worth $300 million in this market]

“I don’t know what I’m more tired of, Bryce Harper or the Trump fiasco stuff,” Mike in Havertown said. “If I’m the Phillies, I am pulling the offer right now. Get on every network you can and be like, ‘We’re out.’ I know Harper’s going to have to learn how to live on $300 million instead of $350 million, but it will drive his value down . . . We’re going crazy over a guy who is just a good-to-very good player. I don’t believe he is a difference-maker.”

Who are you more mad at? — Jon Marks & Ike Reese on 94WIP (@MarksReeseWIP) February 27, 2019

WIP’s listeners aren’t the only ones prematurely relishing the chance to boo Harper in his next appearance at Citizens Bank Park, whether that’s with the Dodgers, Giants or some other team. Angelo Cataldi, co-host of a morning show on the station, vowed to heckle Harper like he’s never been heckled before.

“He had a chance to play in sports heaven,” Cataldi tweeted Thursday. “Now he can go to hell. When he returns to Philly as an opponent, he will be (sic) receive our full wrath with a boo like nothing he has ever heard. Believe it.”

Here’s my latest take on the Phillies quest to sign Bryce Harper: He had a chance to play in sports heaven. Now he can go to hell. When he returns to Philly as an opponent, he will be receive our full wrath with a boo like nothing he has ever heard. Believe it. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) February 28, 2019

(If nothing else, Harper’s prolonged free agency has been good for the takes, such as this one from Sam Carchidi, the Flyers’ beat writer for Philly.com.)

Wayne Simmonds, warrior, had tears in his eyes when he left Philadelphia. Bryce Harper, mercenary, has $$ signs in his eyes as he considers Philadelphia. #Flyers #Phillies — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) February 27, 2019

Cataldi is something of a boo connoisseur. In 1999, he orchestrated the booing of quarterback Donovan McNabb by Eagles fans at the NFL draft. A few months later, he led a contingent of fans at Veterans Stadium who booed J.D. Drew in the outfielder’s first appearance in Philadelphia since he decided not to sign with the Phillies after being drafted with the No. 2 pick two years earlier. Drew’s agent? Scott Boras.

On Wednesday’s show, Marks predicted that the reception for Harper would outdo the one for Drew.

“It’ll be the biggest boo in Philadelphia history,” he said.

“We’re going to boo him so loud that the whole Citizens Bank Park is going to shake,” Cataldi said Thursday. “This guy has jerked us around long enough.”

Cataldi isn’t the only one who feels that way.

I don’t think this was ever about the money. Or living in Philly. Harper is a coward who couldn’t take the pressure of the #phillies fan base. I never wanted the clown. And can’t wait to boo the hell out of him. — Greg (@GFV47) February 27, 2019

Arguing about who we should boo before Harper even signs anywhere is peak Philly — Mike Saron, Hope's End (@wizzwit) February 28, 2019

If Harper doesn't sign with Philly he will never hear the end of it and they'll boo him every time he comes to the park. Coming and going, we're talking Cowboys level hate — Wayne Hurd (@hurdknows) February 27, 2019

The boos Bryce Harper gets when he returns to philly is gonna be great. Can’t wait 🖕🏼🖕🏼 — Ian (@iMcBr1dE_) February 27, 2019

.@Bharper3407 I like you as a villain of philly better anyways. Can’t wait to boo you. — Adam Wright (@adamwright1997) February 27, 2019

I think the reason why Harper isn’t signing with philly is because he knows he won’t be able to take the pressure that will come with it... if he doesn’t perform in philly he knows he’d get boo’d out of town #whimp — Josh Fell (@FellJ11) February 26, 2019

#phillies play Dodgers home July 16-18 and Giants home July 30-Aug 1 at CBP- world record for longest boo or something?! #BryceHarper @Bharper3407 @Phillies — Victoria Sobolewski (@Tori_Philly4) February 27, 2019

Bryce Harper is going to sell out Citizens Bank Park when the Giants/Dodgers come to town solely because fans will be lining up to “boo” him — Nick Pulli (@Nick_pulli_45) February 27, 2019

Cannot wait until CPB boos harper off the planet when he plays his first game in a Dodgers/Giants uniform there — lord of the wrongs (@derminic) February 28, 2019

I can’t wait until the first game against the Dodgers or Giants where we boo Harper so loud Center City will be able to hear it — Mike Wszolek (@MikeWszolek8) February 27, 2019

its gonna be so awesome to hear the boos for Bryce Harper when he comes to Philly as a Giant/Dodger/whoever the rumor is today — Tom (@SmashLopez) February 25, 2019

At least one fan suggested a different tact.

@MarksReeseWIP On subj of Booing Harper when he comes to Philly. I think we go completely silent. He doesn’t deserve our boos. Just will motivate him. Just silence and let him wonder. — HoganPhillyFan (@hogancp) February 27, 2019

It’s going to be super awkward when Harper is wearing a Phillies uniform on Opening Day.

