It wasn’t too long ago Bryce Harper was considered the shining star of this free agent class, yet he remains on the sidelines without a deal while this year’s other prized free agent, Manny Machado, has already committed to a 10-year, $300 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The Colorado Rockies also decided to not take any chances with one of their future potential free agents and secured 27-year-old third baseman Nolan Arenado to an eight-year, $260 million extension.

So, what is taking so long?

Those two contracts actually could offer one explanation as to why Harper has been left out in the cold: he, or his agent Scott Boras, is asking for too much money relative to his on-field production. While Boras has made the case that part of Harper’s contract value is a result of his marketability, a quick look at some back-of-the-envelope math shows that Machado and Arenado project to be worth the investment based on their performance alone, while Harper’s reported demands of a deal in excess of $300 million over 10 years doesn’t come close to what we’ve seen from him and therefore isn’t worth the risk.

Figuring out the future worth of any player isn’t an exact science, but we can get a ballpark estimate that’s reasonable. The first step is using a modified version of Marcels, a simple forecasting system created by baseball analyst Tom Tango, called WARcels, which only uses a player’s wins above replacement as its gauge of performance. That, in turn, is regressed to the mean and adjusted for age, giving us a ballpark value for a player over any length of time in the future.

The second step is to assign a dollar value to each win above replacement. It was calculated in 2013 that one marginal win is worth $7 million, while FanGraphs assigns approximately $8 million per win above replacement in today’s environment. This is our starting point. Because nothing costs the same today as it did 10 years ago, we are going to increase the cost of a win in free agency by 3 percent each year, which is in line with the annual rise we saw from 2013 to 2018 (2.7 percent). I used a 5 percent inflation factor in the past but recent market conditions point to 3 percent as preferable.

By this method, Machado’s value in 2019 is expected to be worth 4.5 wins above replacement which, in turn, puts his 10-year value at 34.2 fWAR per WARcels. Using the cost and inflation method above pegs that at a $308 million price tag for the next 10 years. That’s pretty close to the 10-year, $300 million contract he signed with the Padres last week.

Arenado’s value in 2019 is pegged at 4.9 wins above replacement with an eight-year total of 31.5 fWAR from 2019 to 2026. That’s estimated to be worth $276.6 million, just a few million more than his new eight-year, $260 million extension.



That brings us to Harper. His contribution in 2019 is estimated to be 3.6 fWAR which may sound low to some but consider that’s in line with his production over the past few years. Using that 2019 estimate as our starting point, Harper’s 10-year value is 26.7 fWAR over the next decade, which should carry a price tag of $239.8 million. As you recall, he turned down a $300 million offer from the Washington Nationals at the start of free agency and reportedly has only one other big-ticket contract, from the Philadelphia Phillies, on the table. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also believed to have interest, but only on a short-term deal. And to the delight of the band Smash Mouth, (yes, you read that right), the San Francisco Giants are also reportedly showing interest.

Simple math shows there is at least a $60 million gap between Harper’s projected worth and what he and Boras expected to get on the open market, a target value most likely surpassing that of Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million contract, the most expensive in MLB history. Even if my numbers are off — and they very well might be — Harper’s chances of outperforming a $330 million contract (or more) is no lock. For example, including his spectacular 2015 campaign, which earned him a unanimous NL MVP award, he was worth $235.6 million to the Nationals from 2012 to 2018, which is $33.7 million per year. Take away the MVP campaign and that average annual value drops to $26.8 million per season.

Sure, Boras would like teams to pay as if they were getting the player Harper was in 2015 for each year over the next decade but that’s just not realistic based on his performances to date — that is a clear outlier compared to his other major league seasons.



The risk is even greater for the Giants. According to park factors compiled by Baseball Prospectus, Oracle Park (formerly AT&T Park) is the third-worst park in the majors for left-handed power hitters, resulting in 12 percent fewer home runs hit on this side of the plate in San Francisco’s home games than in their road games. The Dodgers, Phillies and Nationals, by comparison, are all above-average hitters parks for left-handed sluggers.



If this all sounds like a slight on Harper it isn’t, a four-win season is certainly worthy of praise, but to earn the richest contract in MLB history there simply should be a greater certainty of production, and that’s something Harper has yet to show at an elite level.

