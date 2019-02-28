

Jason Witten apparently is returning to the field. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell)

The Dallas Cowboys announced Thursday that tight end Jason Witten is rejoining the team after a year spent in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast booth.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten, who turns 37 in May, said in a statement. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Witten will return on a one-year deal that will pay him $5 million, if he makes all incentives.

Witten’s 1,152 career receptions rank fourth in NFL history and trail only Tony Gonzalez among tight ends. He spent 15 seasons in Dallas after the Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2003 NFL draft, making 11 Pro Bowls and twice being named first-team all-pro. His 239 career games with the Cowboys are a franchise record.

His one-season run at ESPN, which reportedly paid him north of $4 million per season, was less successful. Working in the booth with play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore while Booger McFarland roamed the sideline in a cart, Witten stumbled over his words and failed to have the immediate impact of Tony Romo, his former Cowboys teammate and now a much-beloved color commentator on CBS telecasts.

“There have been some flubs. I’ve made mistakes. You try to own it. You embrace it,” Witten said in a November conference call with reporters last week. “Hell, I’m not perfect. I’ve certainly had my fair share of mistakes on live television. More than anything else, you try to embrace it. You laugh at it. You smile at it.”

For instance, Witten was criticized for saying in September that “it seems like we went a little bit to the left wing” when talking about the league’s roughing-the-passer penalties. In November, Witten was mocked for exclaiming that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers “pulled a rabbit out of his head.” During a December game, Witten said of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, “One of the best things he does is run after catch.”

Nevertheless, ESPN was expected to bring back the “MNF” crew in 2019.

“We thank Jason for his many contributions to ‘Monday Night Football’ and to ESPN over the past year and wish him continued success,” ESPN said in a statement. “We have seen many former coaches and players go into broadcasting before eventually returning to the game they love, so we understand Jason’s desire to return to the Dallas Cowboys. In the coming weeks we will determine our MNF plans for the 2019 season.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter intimated Thursday that Witten might not return to broadcasting for a while, writing that his return to the Cowboys could “serve as the bridge” to a coaching career.

There are those in the Cowboys’ organization who have long considered Jason Witten an NFL head-coaching candidate. Returning to football now helps serve as the bridge to Witten’s coaching career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2019

The network now will have to decide what to do with its “MNF” booth. The New York Post reported Wednesday that both ESPN and Fox have made lucrative offers to secure the services of Greg Olsen, the Carolina Panthers tight end, who is seen as a future broadcasting star and has battled injuries in recent years. But Panthers Coach Ron Rivera told reporters Thursday at the NFL combine that he expects Olsen to return in 2019.

“I feel very confident that he’ll be back,” Rivera said. “Until he tells me otherwise, I’m anticipating him being back.”

The Cowboys struggled to integrate Witten’s replacements at tight end into their offense in 2018, with Blake Jarwin ranked as the league’s 25th-best player at the position by Pro Football Focus and Geoff Swaim ranked 54th.

