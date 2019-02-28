

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray weighed in at 207 pounds at the NFL scouting combine Thursday. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — If height matters in assessing a potential NFL quarterback — and to many talent evaluators, it does — then Kyler Murray had a very big day Thursday.

Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma and prospective first-round pick in this upcoming NFL draft, measured in at 5-feet-10 and 1/8 and was weighed at 207 pounds at the scouting combine.

That was good news for Murray. Some had questioned whether he might measure shorter than 5-10. He was listed at 5-10 at Oklahoma and the school had said he’d been measured there, in socks, at 5-9 7/8.

Despite the NFL success of shorter quarterbacks such as Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Baker Mayfield, some within the sport are at least somewhat wary whenever a quarterback measures 6 feet or below.

“We need accurate height, weight, hand size,” Bill Polian, the Hall of Fame former executive of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, said in a recent phone interview. “The height matters. And the thickness matters. Your comparison is Russell Wilson. If he’s shorter than Russell Wilson, that would give people pause. But he’s a much better passer and he’s probably faster as a runner than the kid in Baltimore. So if the height and the weight check out, you’re at least talking about somewhere in there, late first round to early second round. That’s where [the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson] went.”

Wilson, who won a Super Bowl in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks and has developed into one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, measured in at 5-10 5/8 and 204 pounds at the 2012 scouting combine.

Murray, coming off his recent proclamation that he will pursue an NFL career and forego his chance to play Major League Baseball, despite having been selected as a first-round pick by the Oakland A’s in 2018, reportedly does not plan to participate in this weekend’s throwing drills for quarterbacks at the combine. That probably will not work against him, even with the preference by NFL teams that quarterbacks throw both here at the combine and at their upcoming pro days for scouts.

“It’s not something you’d punish them for,” Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay said Thursday. “But it’s definitely something that I’d love to see as a coach because you get an added way of evaluating players.”

