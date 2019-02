Coach Mark Turgeon can hardly watch as Maryland struggles against Penn State. (John Beale/AP)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Maryland knows what it’s like to start slow. These young Terrapins have maneuvered themselves out of early deficits throughout this season, sometimes even against upper-tier Big Ten opponents. But the hole had never been quite this deep, and the game had never seemed to run away from the Terps so quickly.

An abysmal start at Penn State on Wednesday night turned into a dreadful 40 minutes with few bright spots, and No. 17 Maryland fell, 78-61, against a Nittany Lions team that has now won just five conference games. Maryland finished with 17 turnovers, committing at least 15 for the fourth straight game, and the usually solid Terrapins defense let Penn State shoot 45.8 percent from the field.

As Penn State extended what had been a 22-point halftime lead early in the second half, Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon opted to substitute all five of his starters out at once, bringing in a less-experienced lineup. The starting five had committed four turnovers in less than five minutes before Turgeon had seen enough and sat the whole group.

Maryland (21-8, 12-6 Big Ten) trailed 49-24 at that point at the 15:31 mark. The deficit reached 29 before all five starters returned about two minutes later, and any improvement after they had been forced to sit was modest. The closest Maryland got was to within 16 with about six minutes to go.

Penn State (12-16, 5-12) lost its first 10 Big Ten games this season, but the Nittany Lions have improved recently, winning four of their previous six, including an upset victory over Michigan. And Happy Valley hasn’t treated the Terps well in the past: Maryland hasn’t won at Penn State since 2015.

Some of the issues that have haunted the Terps this year were on full display and magnified at Bryce Jordan Center, namely the turnovers. Maryland’s 17 giveaways tied the second-worst total of the season for a team that sits at the bottom of the conference in turnovers per game.

Junior forward Lamar Stevens, who ranks second in the Big Ten averaging nearly 20 points per game, scored 24 points for Penn State on 9-for-17 shooting with Maryland freshman Jalen Smith guarding him most of the night.

Junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. led Maryland’s offensive effort with 15 points, and freshman guard Aaron Wiggins reached double digits as well with 11. The team shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, a major improvement from the first half, but its miscues were too much to overcome.

The Terps played a bit better down the stretch, but that offered little consolation on a night Penn State dominated most of the game.

Maryland struggles began right away. The Terps missed 10 of their 12 field goal attempts before the first media timeout and committed two turnovers during that span. After both turnovers, one of which came on Maryland’s opening possession, Penn State hit three-pointers in transition. The Nittany Lions built a double-digit lead less than five minutes into the game.

But unlike at other times this season, the Terps didn’t show signs of a turnaround as the first half progressed. By halftime, Maryland had committed eight turnovers, four of which came from sophomore forward Bruno Fernando (nine points, eight rebounds). The Terps made just 31 percent of their shots before halftime, including 1 of 10 from deep. Penn State outrebounded Maryland, usually a dominant force on the boards, in the first half, and the Nittany Lions finished the half shooting 51.6 percent from the field.

Penn State freshman guard Myles Dread, who played at Gonzaga College High in the District, scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, including three three-pointers. Twice, Maryland fouled Dread on three-point shots, and both times he hit 2 of 3 free throws.

Maryland’s last two regular season games will come at home, so the Terps will finish the regular season with a 5-5 road record in the Big Ten. Four of those wins came by double digits. Maryland won just two conference games in opponents’ gyms last season, but the improvement will feel like small consolation after ending this year’s road slate with such a disappointing effort.