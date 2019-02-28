

Joe Ross made his second spring training appearance against the Houston Astros on Wednesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It seemed odd that Joe Ross threw 53 pitches in a February spring training appearance, especially since he is still only months removed from returning from Tommy John surgery.

The Washington Nationals have promised to closely monitor the 25-year-old starter’s workload after he missed most of 2018 while rehabbing. They have not set specific inning or pitch limits, at least publicly, but it felt safe to assume that Ross’s outing Wednesday was not consistent with their plan. And yet Manager Dave Martinez insists that it wasn’t far off, even after Ross was lifted after 1⅔ innings against the Houston Astros.

“He was scheduled to throw 50 pitches. We were hoping to get there,” Martinez said following the Nationals’ 14-8 win over the Astros. “But he threw three more than what we wanted him to throw. He threw 30-something in one inning, which I didn’t like, but we tried to stretch him out a little bit.”

There are two ways to further rationalize Ross’s pitch count against the Astros. Martinez says Ross’s most recent bullpen sessions have gone over 60 pitches, and that could translate to 50 or so in a game setting. He also was the first Nationals starter to make his second appearance of the spring, both as the second pitcher in the game. His first appearance lasted two innings and around 35 pitches — pitch totals aren’t always officially tracked during spring training — making 50 a reasonable next benchmark.

On top of that, Ross could have finished his second inning of work if not for a throwing error by third baseman Adrian Sanchez. But it felt at least somewhat questionable that he was still out there after struggling through the inning and inching past his preferred limit. Martinez sent out pitching coach Derek Lilliquist to give reliever Austen Williams time to get ready in the bullpen, and Ross soon exited with three hits, two runs (one earned), a walk and a strikeout on his final line. Martinez liked the action on Ross’s slider and that he kept his fastball low and thought he was on the wrong end of a few mistakes.

Martinez wasn’t too worried about how many pitches he threw.

“He’s been throwing quite a bit, and [Lilliquist] said, ‘He’s good for 50 pitches today, just let him go out there,’ ” Martinez said. “I mean he should have gotten out of the inning, we made an error. He threw well.”

Ross is in a three-way battle with Jeremy Hellickson and Erick Fedde for the fifth spot in the rotation, though it seems that the veteran Hellickson has the inside track. The Nationals signed Hellickson to a one-year, $1.3 million contract in early February, and the major league deal indicated that he’d likely break camp on the 25-man roster. The 31-year-old started against the Astros on Wednesday and looked sharp in two scoreless innings, mixing four pitches and inducing soft contact with his soft stuff.

Hellickson was adamant on Feb. 16 that he did not join the Nationals to compete for a job in spring training. He did so last year, signing a minor league deal after a down 2017, and believes his 3.45 ERA in 19 starts should garner him a defined role heading into this season. He also feels that this spring training will better prepare him for what’s ahead, since he was still without a team a year ago.

“You just can throw all the live sim[ulation] games you want, it doesn’t compare to game situations and the speed of the real game,” Hellickson said Wednesday afternoon. “So it was nice to get here before games started this year and get six or seven starts in.”

If Hellickson does earn the last rotation spot, behind Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez, Ross would start the season with the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies. Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo have each been asked whether Ross could transition to the bullpen — given his mid-90s heat, hard slider and the Nationals’ potential need for a swing man behind Hellickson — but both expressed that they view Ross as a starter. He made 19 starts at 23 years old in 2016, plus another in the playoffs, and the Nationals want to keep his arm stretched out even if he doesn’t start this season in the majors.

That would make him a needed depth option, likely along with Fedde, as the Nationals had nine pitchers make three or more starts last seasons. That means there is a good chance Ross is called upon in 2019, however the rest of spring training shakes out. He made three starts after returning from injury last September, throwing 74 pitches in the first, 95 in the second and 54 (in five innings) in the third.

Then he threw 53 pitches in fewer than two innings of work on Wednesday. Martinez thinks it kept him on schedule.

