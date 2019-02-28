

Adam "Pacman" Jones played in Denver last season after spending most of his career in Cincinnati. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Adam “Pacman” Jones has had another run-in with the law. The free agent defensive back was arrested at a casino early Wednesday morning and jailed, per multiple reports, after gaming agents came to check on a report of “possible cheating at a table game.”

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission (via NBC News), Jones was booked into Dearborn County jail after being arrested at approximately 3 a.m. at Rising Sun Casino, located in the greater Cincinnati area. When agents went to the table game room, the IGC said, Jones “immediately became verbally combative and disorderly.”

Jones, 35, was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, intimidation and resisting arrest. He was reportedly booked on a single count of suspicion of disorderly conduct, and he will be held without bail until Thursday, when he is set to appear before an Ohio County judge.

Former Cincinnati Bengals CB Adam "Pacman" Jones is in jail after being arrested at Rising Star Casino. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/biWWDrJC3K — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) February 27, 2019

Jones appeared in seven games for the Broncos last year before being released in November. His previous eight seasons were spent with the Bengals, following a turbulent start to his NFL career.

The sixth overall pick in the 2005 draft by the Titans, Jones was arrested in Nashville on assault and vandalism charges, which were later dropped, before he ever played a down as a professional. He was arrested twice more in 2006 and suspended by the Titans for a game that season following a separate incident.

In 2007, Jones’s involvement in an incident at a strip club in Las Vegas, in which a gunman shot three people, led to a year-long suspension from the NFL. He was traded to the Cowboys in 2008, only to be hit with a six-game ban for violating the league’s player conduct policy.

Jones spent 2009 in the Canadian Football League, then joined the Bengals in 2010. Arrests for various offenses, including disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest and assault, ensued in 2011, 2013 and 2017.

Jones’s arrest two years ago included a profanity-filled tirade against police officers that was caught on video. He allegedly spat on a nurse at the police station, causing felony harassment with a bodily substance to be added to his list of charges, and he eventually reached an agreement with prosecutors that included a guilty plea to obstructing a police officer.

Following Wednesday’s incident, IGC officials said additional charges were possible.

Read more from The Post:

In Robert Kraft case, Roger Goodell can’t win

Johnny Manziel released by Montreal, banned from Canadian Football League

Nick Foles will become a free agent, after Eagles decide not to use franchise tag on him

Cardinals GM renews Kyler Murray talk by not sounding completely sold on Josh Rosen