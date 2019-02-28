

Demaryius Thomas, shown here with the Broncos in 2017. (David Zalubowski/AP)

NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has been charged with vehicular assault, reckless driving and lack of insurance in connection with a crash earlier this month in Denver. Thomas turned himself in to police on Wednesday night after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

MUGSHOT: Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was arrested is in custody for vehicular assault related to a rollover crash earlier this month.



STORY: https://t.co/Sck36Iizc4 pic.twitter.com/DkWRdFkxrf — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) February 28, 2019

Thomas was involved in a single-vehicle crash early in the morning of Feb. 16, his car rolling and coming to a stop in a grassy median. Thomas, who was driving, and a male passenger suffered minor injuries, while a female passenger suffered what CBS 4 in Denver called “more serious” but not life-threatening injuries.

The probable cause statement filed by a Denver police investigator said that Thomas was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when he drove off the left side of Auraria Parkway in Denver, his vehicle striking a raised median and becoming airborne before tumbling end over end and landing on its wheels. All three passengers were taken to a hospital, with one suffering “serious bodily injuries.”

The speed limit on Auraria Parkway is 30 mph; the investigation determined that Thomas was driving faster than 70 mph.

Pretty clear path of where former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas lost control and rolled his vehicle earlier this morning. Happened around 12:20am on EB Auraria Pkwy and 12th (where I am standing). pic.twitter.com/vB8VkwfbWm — Chris Blake (@PhotogBlake) February 16, 2019

Colorado law states that a person can be charged with vehicular assault — a felony — if his or her conduct causes “serious bodily injury” to someone else, either because of reckless driving or because the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Investigators said on the day of the crash that they didn’t believe the latter were involved, according to reports.

Thomas, 31, spent eight-plus seasons in Denver before the Broncos traded him to the Houston Texans in October. He played three games in Houston before suffering a season-ending ACL injury against the Eagles on Dec. 23. The Texans released him on Feb. 12.

Read more from The Post:

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy being investigated for berating referees at his stepson’s basketball game

NFL player Adam Jones again arrested at casino

In Robert Kraft case, Roger Goodell can’t win

Johnny Manziel released by Montreal, banned from Canadian Football League

Nick Foles will become a free agent, after Eagles decide not to use franchise tag on him

Cardinals GM renews Kyler Murray talk by not sounding completely sold on Josh Rosen