

Redskins senior vice president of player personnel Doug Williams is looking to fill multiple roster holes in the upcoming draft and free agency. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post)

INDIANAPOLIS — Standing in a small room inside the J.W. Marriott, a couple of blocks away from Lucas Oil Stadium, site of the NFL scouting combine, Doug Williams chuckled at the thought of the Washington Redskins trading up from the No. 15 overall draft pick to select a quarterback. As the team’s senior vice president of player personnel quickly pointed out, the team enters this year’s draft with a lot of roster holes to fill, and little room to be sending away picks.

The Redskins’ have significant needs at left guard, safety, edge rusher, wide receiver and inside linebacker, and he and the team’s front office, coaching staff and scouts are all in Indianapolis this week developing a strategy for the draft and the upcoming free agency period, which begins March 13.

“We’ve got a lot more needs on this football team than to say we can give up two or three picks and pick one guy and think we’re going to have the football team that we hope to have,” Williams said. “We have to use our picks wisely and make sure we’ve got guys who are coming here that can help us build this football team a lot better than it is.”

The Redskins face this roster challenge with limitations in what it can spend, ranking 24th among the 32 NFL teams with an expected $18.7 million in salary cap space, according to the website Over The Cap. That’s why one of the first steps the team takes could be signing Brandon Scherff, the team’s starting right guard, to a contract extension that would help free up cap space.

“I don’t know if anybody understands the effect he has on our team when he’s not playing,” Coach Jay Gruden said of Scherff, who is eligible to hit free agency in 2020. “So he is definitely a priority, we’ll get it done.”

That still doesn’t account for the vacancy at left guard. Shawn Lauvao had another injury-plagued season and his tenure in Washington seems to be over. The team went through three sets of guards last season, as the position was ravaged by injuries, and Williams said he doesn’t believe the 2019 starter is currently on the roster.

The Redskins find themselves in a strange position at safety, after cutting D.J. Swearinger before the final game for publicly criticizing defensive coordinator Greg Manusky. He was the starter alongside Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, a midseason trade acquisition who is a free agent this offseason. But the team’s lack of depth at the position won’t affect how the team approaches contract negotiations with Clinton-Dix, Williams said.

“That’d be just like picking a guy because we need one,” Williams said. “You’ve got to go back and evaluate Ha Ha just like we do anyone else. As a free agent, do you want to bring him back as a free agent? With the new coaching staff, we really haven’t sat down and talked about what your thinking is on Ha Ha.”

Preston Smith is another of the team’s top free agents, and he is a risk to leave, given he’s one of the better pass rushers set to hit the market. He figures to command some lucrative contract offers, and rather than get into a bidding war, the Redskins may need to be content with allowing Ryan Anderson, a 2017 second-round pick, take Smith’s spot in the starting lineup. Either way, the team is expected to add a player at the position.

“I love Preston and what he can bring to this football team in stopping the run and playing the pass,” Gruden said. “He’s going to command some attention and I think he will look at all his options. We’d love to have him back for sure, but I don’t know where we are moneywise with him and his agent at this point of time.”

The Redskins receiving corps struggled last season, and slot receiver Jamison Crowder will also be a free agent when the new league year begins, and like Smith could attract a lucrative offer on the open market. That could leave Washington with starters Paul Richardson, who signed a $40 million free agent deal in 2018 but was limited to seven games before season-ending shoulder surgery, and Josh Doctson, the team’s 2016 first-round pick. Williams said the Redskins haven’t yet decided whether to pick up Doctson’s fifth-year option in his contract.

Williams said he still believes in the team’s wide receiver group, but that “everybody knows that we probably need a little receiver help.”

The quarterback position has gotten most of the attention among Redskins fans and analysts during the offseason, given the fact that Alex Smith’s future is up in the air, but Williams and Gruden stressed the importance of addressing other positions on the roster. The team will be doing plenty of homework on that at the combine this week, deciding how best to use its nine draft picks.

“We’ve got a lot of places where we can help this football team,” Williams said. “It’s obvious that we do need a quarterback. After that, you can go anywhere.”

