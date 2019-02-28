

Jay Gruden is entering his sixth season as head coach of the Washington Redskins. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

INDIANAPOLIS — Not long after the top quarterback prospects were measured at the NFL scouting combine Thursday, Washington Redskins Coach Jay Gruden stood in a hotel conference room here and said his team is preparing to go into next season with Colt McCoy as its starting quarterback.

Then he admitted what has been plainly obvious since Alex Smith broke his leg in November: The Redskins have to get another passer, whether it is in free agency, by trade, or with the team’s 15th overall pick in April’s draft.

“Yeah there’s a possibility for sure we can use [the first-round selection] on a quarterback, but this is still very, very early,” Gruden said. “We got to know all the quarterbacks first. We’re not going to say we’re going to take a quarterback, we have to actually like the quarterback we’re taking if we go that route, so there’s a lot of situations still to be played out. If we get a quarterback in free agency, that could affect our 15th pick, for sure. There’s a lot of great options out there, we’re just starting to talk about all of them.”

[Kyler Murray measures above 5-foot-10, alleviating some concerns over his size]

Gruden didn’t say whether the Redskins are leaning toward signing a free agent like Teddy Bridgewater or picking one of the handful of top quarterback prospects who will work out on Friday. But both Gruden and Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams made it clear the team was carefully evaluating this year’s crop of QBs, and Williams added: “If we bring in a guy at this stage, 9 out of 10 [times] it’s going to be a young guy.”

While Gruden said Smith is starting to put weight on his injured leg, and he believes the quarterback’s return “will be sooner than everybody thinks,” he also delivered the same sense of urgency that has filled the organization in recent weeks.

“It’s important to get somebody in here, for sure,” Gruden said.

Gruden added that he would not have a problem starting a rookie quarterback if his staff really likes one.

McCoy joined the organization in 2014, but has struggled to say healthy during his time in Washington. He suffered a broken leg last season after taking over the starting job for Smith, and it’s clear the Redskins want to provide him with competition for the starting job this offseason.

Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray are considered by many to be the best quarterback prospects in this year’s class. Murray measured taller than 5-foot-10 Thursday, and weighed in at 207 pounds, which will alleviate some concerns over whether he is big enough to succeed as an NFL quarterback. Other passers being frequently mentioned as possibilities to be drafted in the first round are Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones.

