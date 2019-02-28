

Megan Rapinoe of the United States tries to get around Japan's Risa Shimizu during the first half. (Chris Szagola/AP)

CHESTER, Pa. — A raw Wednesday night on the banks of the Delaware River marked 100 days until the Women’s World Cup for the U.S. national soccer team, the start of a symbolic countdown to defending its crown in France.

After two years of tinkering with formations and positions, introducing young players and phasing out some older ones, the top-ranked Americans embarked on a three-month trial of eight games, all at home, most against France-bound opponents.

It’s a good thing the 2-2 draw with eighth-ranked Japan occurred now and not this summer because the Americans paid for their mistakes and, despite a decent overall display, let victory slip away in the dying moments.

“I wasn’t disappointed in the players,” Coach Jill Ellis said after the first day of the SheBelieves Cup, a week-long competition featuring four of the top 10 teams in the world. “I wasn’t disappointed in the performance. Obviously disappointed in the result.”

Megan Rapinoe scored midway through the first half. Emi Nakajima equalized midway through the second. Alex Morgan restored the lead in the 76th minute, scoring her 99th career goal, but Yuka Momiki tied it as stoppage time began.

“We’re definitely disappointed because we couldn’t keep the lead late in the game,” Morgan said. “But when you look at the game as a whole, we’re happy with the way we’re going forward. It was a good performance, but it can get better.”

In the first match, fourth-ranked England overcame a halftime deficit to defeat No. 10 Brazil, 2-1.

The tournament will continue Saturday in Nashville with the Americans facing England and Japan playing Brazil. It will conclude Tuesday in Tampa with the United States playing Brazil and England meeting Japan.

Ellis did not fret about conceding two leads. In fact, she said she thought her team played better Wednesday than it did in a 4-2 victory over Japan last year.

“That’s the best we’ve ever broken Japan down,” she said of a well-organized foe that the United States met in the past two World Cup finals. (Each won once.)

Although the Japanese scored on their only two shots on goal Wednesday, they did create danger on several occasions.

The U.S. starting lineup was close to Ellis’s first-choice unit, but the injury absences of center back Becky Sauerbrunn and midfielder Lindsey Horan left a clear void.

Abby Dahlkemper and Tierna Davidson (48 combined appearances) had spacing problems on Japan’s second goal. The three-player midfield, featuring Julie Ertz in support of the Washington Spirit’s Rose Lavelle and out-of-position Mallory Pugh, did not operate as fluidly as it does with Horan.

The United States’ ravenous appetite to attack also tends to expose the team defensively against quality opponents.

Rapinoe said: “We still take too many risks when we don’t need to and still go [forward] more often than we probably should. We should be more patient and wait for a great opportunity instead of a half-chance.”

Ellis added, “Our personality is a team that wants to be on our front foot.”

Ellis started her favored front line — Rapinoe, Morgan and Tobin Heath — but Christen Press assisted Morgan’s goal one minute after replacing Pugh. “She is posing a lot of challenges in terms of [lineup] selection,” Ellis said of Press, “because she was an instant game-changer for us.”

The Americans took the lead in the 23rd minute when Heath, the most technically gifted U.S. player, started a run from a step off the sideline. She buzzed past Saori Ariyoshi, who stumbled trying to keep pace, then crossed to Rapinoe for a simple finish from close range.

In the 67th minute, Davidson’s weak clearance on Nakajima’s shot allowed the Japanese player to try again and sting a 12-yarder to the far side.

Morgan reestablished the lead 10 minutes later, chesting Press’s cross into the near corner from six yards. But both Dahlkemper and Davidson stepped toward the ball late in the match, creating a wide channel and an open weak side for Japan to exploit.

In the first match, Beth Mead shattered a 1-1 tie with a sensational goal in the 75th minute. From the side of the penalty area, she ripped a rising shot that streaked over goalkeeper Aline and hit the far side of the net.

Andressa put Brazil ahead in the 16th minute, converting a penalty kick after Marta, a five-time world player of the year preparing for her fifth Women’s World Cup, dashed 50 yards and drew a foul.

England answered four minutes into the second half when Ellen White stabbed a 12-yard one-timer into the far lower corner.

This summer, the English will look to build on semifinal appearances at the 2015 Women’s World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

Brazil will be hard-pressed to end decades of near-misses in the two major competitions: three second-place finishes and four semifinal defeats. Aside from evergreen Marta, the Brazilians on Wednesday did not show the capacity to go the distance this summer.

The Americans, meanwhile, showed they need to work out a few wrinkles.

"There’s games where we have stepped off and we’ve won 3-nil and it was, ‘Eh,’ " Ellis said. “Tonight I felt we did a lot of things right. … We made two mistakes in the back that cost us. For sure, we left things on the table."

Note: Fox Sports announced 22 of the 52 World Cup matches will be shown on the mainstream network channel. That includes all three U.S. group matches, two quarterfinals, a semifinal and the July 7 championship game. Most other matches will appear on Fox Sports 1. All will be available on Fox digital platforms.