

Bradley Beal, one of the top players in the league in terms of minutes played, led the Wizards to a road win over Brooklyn on Wednesday night. (Kathy Willens/AP)

NEW YORK — In their all-out pursuit for the holy grail of the eighth seed, the Washington Wizards don’t have time to enjoy the ride. They took on an all-business demeanor Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Instead of coasting to a commanding 125-116 win on the road against a potential playoff team, the Wizards looked tense while coaching and playing with a white-knuckled grip on the game.

A four-game funk has a way of motivating a coach to make quick, reactionary moves. And the task of clawing into the playoff picture has a way of frustrating an all-star when he’s on the court.

When a 22-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter dropped by five points, Coach Scott Brooks quickly called time out. Brooks looked to fix the problem and felt it best to replace rookie Troy Brown Jr. and backup point guard Chasson Randle with starters Trevor Ariza and Bradley Beal.

Through February, Beal (39.2 minutes per game) and Ariza (36.1) ranked among the top 11 players in the league in minutes played. Still, Brooks needed this pair to once again log a heavy load with his team up double digits in Brooklyn.

“You want your best players out there when you’re on a four-game losing streak,” Brooks explained. “The game was going to [the Nets’] favor. We were fouling. We were putting them on the free throw line. And then we missed a couple of easy chippies. And then we turned the ball over. It was a combination of all those things and you have to make a decision.”

The move paid off since the Wizards snapped the losing streak, improved to 26-36 and remained three games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference. For the Wizards, extending the minutes for the two most-used players was worth the small price — even if it comes out of Beal’s bank account.

Beal, who should’ve been basking in the glow of his scoring brilliance, was instead arguing with officials with 90 seconds remaining in the game.

With the Wizards up 123-108, official Gediminas Petraitis called Beal for the Wizards’ 11th foul of the quarter. Beal was sent back on to the floor to settle down the game, but as the Nets went to the line for two free throws, he wouldn’t stop sharing his displeasure. Another official, Michael Smith, had enough and hit Beal with a technical foul, his seventh of the season, which will result in a $3,000 fine.

Beal was angry — with the refs’ whistles, with those 10 fourth-quarter turnovers, with the in-arena DJ not blasting enough of Brooklyn’s own, Notorious B.I.G., who knows? But he remained in an irritated state well after punching the clock for 39 minutes, 42 seconds and scoring a game-high 31 points on 54.5 percent shooting. In the Barclays Arena visitors’ locker room, Beal patiently answered a few of the reporter’s questions but was in no mood to celebrate the team’s eighth road win of the season.

“We all know why it wasn’t a pretty fourth quarter but it is what it is,” Beal said. “We definitely can’t finish like that and we can’t use the refs as an excuse or anything as an excuse. We’ve got to close out games a lot better than that. We almost tricked it, honestly. We definitely got to close out a lot better and act like we’ve been here before.”

A year ago, the Wizards were atop the Southeast Division and occupied fourth place of the Eastern Conference with a 36-25 record. They ended the schedule barely holding on to a playoff berth and faced the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round. Although that season was defined by inconsistency and missed chances, the 2018-19 Wizards would love to switch places with last year’s team. Even if that means playing and coaching the final 21 more games with a rigid hold on their fate.