

Former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is facing potential league discipline. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster remains on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list and may face a lengthy suspension from the league following arrests last year on domestic violence charges, but team president Bruce Allen continues to be optimistic that Foster will be able to play early next season.

“The charges have been dropped, there are no complaints, so it’s time for him to play football,” Allen said Friday morning during a meeting with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Foster, a first-round pick of the 49ers in 2017, is widely seen as a player with the potential to be one of the best inside linebackers in the league, but the Niners cut him last November after he was arrested on misdemeanor domestic assault charges for allegedly hitting his girlfriend at the team hotel in Tampa. It was his second domestic violence arrest that year. An earlier charge following an incident in California was dropped. The NFL suspended him for the first two games of last season for violations of the league’s personal conduct policy, in part for the California arrest and a related weapons charge.

Washington claimed Foster two days after his release. He was given a locker at the team’s facility and has worked out with other players, with the team’s decision-makers hoping he might add speed and power to the middle of the defense should he resolve his legal issues. Florida prosecutors dropped the Tampa charges in January and not long after, Allen expressed confidence that Foster would not be disciplined by the league.

When asked Friday how much the Redskins coaches and executives consider Foster’s potential availability when making offseason plans at linebacker, Allen nodded and said: “Oh, we consider him strongly.”

“We’ll see what happens,” Allen continued. “He’s on the roster, he hasn’t played yet and he has to abide by all of our rules, but we are hoping for him and us that he is able to play.”