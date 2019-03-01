

The Goldendoodle formerly known as Harper. (Jenny Caskey)

Marlene Koenig broke the news to her four-year-old orange tabby on Thursday evening: Bryce Harper, the former Nationals player for whom the feline was named, had signed a 13-year contract with the rival Phillies.

“I sat him down and told him you are now named for Harper Lee, the great writer,” Koenig, an original Nationals season-ticket holder, said in a phone interview.

The cat, who is no doubt an admirer of at least the title of Lee’s most famous novel and occasionally dons a tiny Nationals cap, apparently took the news in stride. Koenig, the inspiration for the Cat-urday promotion that debuted at Nationals Park last year, said she never considered calling Harper by any other name.

“I was an English major and a librarian, so this works fine,” she said. “In reality, I can’t imagine many people are going to change the names of their pets."

Harper the cat is putting a hairball curse on the #Phillies pic.twitter.com/cavhJXEl7v — Marlene Koenig 🇺🇸 (@royalmusing) February 28, 2019

While some fans may have grappled with that decision in the wake of Harper’s departure, at least one Nationals-loving family didn’t waste any time taking the plunge with their five-year-old Goldendoodle named after the 2015 National League MVP. Virginia Tech sophomore Taylor Caskey, who graduated from Robinson High School in Fairfax, immediately texted her parents when she saw the Harper news on Twitter.

“Barf. Loser. [Our] dog needs a new name ASAP,” her mom, Jenny Caskey, replied.

It wasn’t the first time a name change had been broached by the Caskey family.

“We kept saying, if he gets traded to the Phillies, we are changing his name,” Taylor said. “We didn’t care if it was the Dodgers or someone else, but the fact that it was the Phillies just felt like a betrayal. Dogs are supposed to be loyal and Bryce Harper was not loyal to the Nationals.”

“Over the summer we just sort of started talking about it and said we couldn’t live with Harper going to the Phillies,” Jenny said. “We looked it up and found that a dog can actually learn a new name pretty quickly."

When your dog is named after Bryce Harper... pic.twitter.com/pwDW1iMwxF — Taylor Caskey (@taycaskey) February 28, 2019

On Thursday, Taylor suggested the name Max, as in Scherzer, the Nationals’ ace.

“Sorry, his name is Robles,” her dad replied. “Or Juansoto — I’m fine with either.”

Max eventually won out, and when Taylor checked her phone after lacrosse practice, she had another text from her mom — a mock baby announcement featuring Harper’s new name: Max Theodore Caskey.

Harper isn’t the Caskeys’ first family pet named after a Nationals player. Taylor and her younger brother, Ryan, had a turtle named after former Nationals slugger Adam Dunn and a hamster named after Daniel Murphy. The hamster didn’t live long enough to see Murphy get traded to the Cubs, which was probably for the better.

(By the way, Bryce Harper has a dog named Wrigley, and if he signed with the White Sox he should’ve been contractually obligated to change its name to Guaranteed Rate. No word on whether he’s considering a name change for his pup in Philadelphia.)

Taylor acknowledged that calling Harper by his new name when she returns from school will take some getting used to, but she isn’t concerned about Max adapting to his new name.

“We’ve agreed that our dog isn’t the smartest dog and will pretty much respond to anything if we say it in a high enough pitch,” Taylor said. “I really don’t think it’s going to be too much of a problem.”

The first Pups in the Park day at Nationals Park is March 31, two days before Harper, the player, makes his return to D.C. in a Phillies uniform. There will no doubt be a good number of dogs, not to mention elementary school-aged kids, named Bryce and Harper in the crowd.

“We should make a big poster that says we changed our dog’s name because of you,” Taylor said.

