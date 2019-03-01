

The NHL trade deadline has come and gone, meaning the NHL has hit its homestretch and teams have just a handful of games to secure their spot in the postseason. In the Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division, it appears it will be quite the battle, one that should go down to the wire.

To determine which teams will qualify for the playoffs, we simulated the remaining schedule thousands of times using a team’s actual win-loss record; its expected win-loss record based on goals scored and allowed, also known as its Pythagorean winning percentage; and its expected win-loss record based on expected goals for and against, which takes into account the likelihood a shot becomes a goal based on distance, angle and whether the attempt was a rebound, on the rush or generated on the power play. Here’s how the playoff picture shapes up.

The Stanley Cup favorite Tampa Bay Lightning deserves to be the front-runners: they are projected to end the season with 127 standing points and are outscoring opponents by 1.2 goals per game after adjusting for strength of schedule. The Boston Bruins (107 projected points) and Toronto Maple Leafs (105 projected points) should also be representing the Atlantic division in this year’s playoffs.

The Metropolitan Division, on the other hand, remains murky. The New York Islanders, fresh off a 6-1 victory over former hometown hero John Tavares and the Maple Leafs, should cruise into the postseason (104 projected points) as should the Washington Capitals (99 projected points) -- four points clear of what projects as the postseason cut line of 95. From there, things get a bit tighter.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (97 projected points) are no sure thing with the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets both nipping at their heels. This is particularly true considering the Blue Jackets have gone all-in with their trade deadline acquisitions. The Montreal Canadiens from the Atlantic are also a threat to snag one of the two wild-card spots.



Pittsburgh sitting on the edge of the bubble isn’t something we haven’t seen for some time. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been fixtures in the postseason every year since 2007, with three Stanley Cup wins. However, injuries to defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang and Olli Maatta could have them struggling to keep pucks out of the net going forward. And this season the Penguins haven’t been able to rely on goaltender Matt Murray to bail them out. The 24-year-old netminder has a below-average save percentage for the second year in a row with a career-high nine outings featuring a save percentage under .850.

The one thing the Penguins have going for them is a favorable remaining strength of schedule. The average expected win rate of their opponents is below .500. It’s also the lowest among any of the potential playoff teams in the East. The Islanders and Maple Leafs could also be expected to finish strong, as each has the next-easiest schedules going forward. The Capitals are at the other end of the spectrum with the toughest remaining schedule among Eastern playoff contenders; their opponents should win 53 percent of their games from here on out.



The team with the most upside is Columbus. Blue Jackets General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen was very active at the trade deadline, acquiring center Matt Duchene, forward Ryan Dzingel, defenseman Adam McQuaid and goaltender Keith Kinkaid while keeping pending unrestricted free agents Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky on the roster. The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook was impressed enough by the moves to upgrade the Blue Jackets’ Stanley Cup odds from 30-to-1 to 25-to-1.

Perhaps a Cup run is a bit too forward thinking, but Columbus has put itself in position to at least contend for the Eastern Conference title. Maybe the Jackets aren’t able to quite match the potency of the Lightning or Maple Leafs, but they’ve amassed enough talent to warrant consideration when comparing them side-by-side with the Capitals, Penguins and Islanders.