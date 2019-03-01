

Washington Nationals fans will have to wait all of four games until Bryce Harper returns to D.C. on April 2 with the Phillies, with whom he agreed to a massive free agent deal on Thursday. Given that Harper’s departure had been in the cards for months and the somewhat muted reaction to Thursday’s news, it will be interesting to see how they react when he steps to the plate in a batting helmet that’s a slightly different shade of red.

New York Islanders fans, on the other hand, had to let nearly five months of the NHL season elapse before John Tavares returned to Long Island with his new team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their feelings were, shall we say, pent up.

As recounted by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the fun started before the game in the parking lot, where Isles fans burned Tavares’s jerseys and laid them in the road so cars could drive over them. If the drivers missed on their first attempt, they were instructed to circle around and try again.

And then the fans filed into the arena, making sure to leave plenty of time for warm-ups:

Leafs hit the ice at the Coliseum. See if you can tell when John Tavares gets out there. pic.twitter.com/KypBZnzi0s — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) February 28, 2019

The Islanders drafted Tavares with the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NHL draft and he scored 272 goals and had 349 assists for a team that otherwise didn’t have a whole lot of success: just three playoff appearances and one series win during his tenure. But even though he had repeatedly proclaimed his desire to stay on Long Island — “I would love for that to continue for the long haul,” he said in 2016 — the chance to join the Maple Leafs was simply too much for an Ontario native who worshiped the team growing up. He signed a seven-year, $77 million deal with Toronto and posted a childhood photo that explained why:

Not everyday you can live a childhood dream pic.twitter.com/YUTKdfMALl — John Tavares (@91Tavares) July 1, 2018

And so Tavares became “Pajama Boy” in the minds of the Islanders’ faithful, and they let him have it when he took to the ice Thursday night.

The Islanders themselves played a two-minute Tavares-appreciation video about 10 minutes into the game. It went over well (mild profanity warning here):

“I was joking with him,” Maples Leafs defenseman Justin Holl told Wyshynski after the game. “I said, ‘At least they forgot [about you.’ ”

Said Tavares himself: “I expected it was coming. No one’s walked in my shoes. I know that. I was always trying to be open and honest. No one has to like my decision.”

The division-leading Islanders won, 6-1, their fans chanting “we don’t need you,” “it’s your bedtime” and “where’s your jammies?” as the seconds ticked down.

“You must be a real special player and a real special person for them to honor you like that, because they only boo you if you were important,” Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock said after the game. “For most of us they don’t even know who you were.”