

James Harden hit 16 of 32 shots, including eight of 18 three-point attempts, and made all 18 of his free throw attempts against Miami. (Troy Taormina/USA Today Sports)

How do you celebrate the anniversary of the most disrespectful move in recent NBA history? Well, if you’re James Harden, you set a record for most points scored against the Miami Heat.

Yes, Feb. 28 has become a pretty significant date for the Rockets guard, who is well on his way to a second straight NBA MVP award. On Thursday, he dropped a whopping 58 points on the Heat, adding 10 assists, 7 rebounds and 4 steals while leading Houston to a comeback win, 121-118.

“We get the stat sheet at the end of the game, and I saw he had 58,” said Rockets teammate Austin Rivers. “All of us were like, `He had that many points?' We had no idea he had that many points. That’s a lot of points. He was incredible.”

It was the third time this season Harden has gone for at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game, tying an NBA record set by Nate “Tiny” Archibald (1972-73) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17). In addition it was the sixth time this season he has gone over 50 points, whereas no other NBA player has done it more than once thus far.

On Feb. 28, 2018, Harden had to settle for less than half that point total, scoring 25 in a win over the Clippers, with 7 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals. But it was the manner in which he notched three of those points that set NBA Twitter ablaze that evening.

During a first quarter in which he personally outscored Los Angeles, 17-12, Harden sent then-Clipper Wesley Johnson sprawling to the floor with a crossover move (and just the slightest hint of a push-off). Harden then had the nerve to briefly stare at his vanquished foe before calmly draining a three.

wes johnson really should've jogged to the bench, picked up a folding chair, then tried to hit james harden in the head with it after this smh pic.twitter.com/wsuHSyzXVt — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) March 1, 2018

Live reactions from people watching Harden drop Wesley Johnson 🎥 pic.twitter.com/THnaYgL6bS — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2018

The only way James Harden's move on Wes Johnson could've been more disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/qxKwVUqk5r — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 1, 2018

After that game, Harden claimed that he wasn’t trying to show up Johnson, now with the Wizards. “I was just trying to figure out what he was doing,” Harden said. “I don’t know. I was looking at him and he was looking at me. … I was going to shoot it, but I was waiting to figure out what was going on. I was confused. And then I shot it.”

On Thursday, Harden deflected attention away from his individual brilliance, describing the win over the Heat as “a total team effort tonight.” He added, “I took my shots when I had the opportunities, and not only myself, but Austin, Gary (Clark), Chris (Paul) made some plays down the stretch.”

Miami’s Dwyane Wade, a day after stunning the Warriors with an extremely improbable game-winning shot, was more than willing to single Harden out for praise. “He’s definitely one of the most unguardable players this game has ever seen,” Wade said. “Give him credit for seeing they were struggling early and strapping everybody on his back and going to work.”

With his 58 points, Harden broke a record of 53 points against the Heat set in 1994 by Willie Burton of the 76ers. Harden’s career high of 61 points came last month, in a win over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

