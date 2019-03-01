

"The negative of [Johnny Manziel] is that there is drama with him and you are trying to win games and build a team," the AAF's chairman said. "The positive is that he brings in fans and attention.” (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Following Johnny Manziel’s dismissal from the Canadian Football League, the Alliance of American Football has been in contact with his camp. The AAF’s chairman said Thursday that the ex-Browns quarterback has been invited to work out in front of team officials, but he was not yet certain if Manziel would accept the offer.

Tom Dundon, the owner of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes who became chairman of the AAF after making a reported $250 million investment in the fledgling league last week, told USA Today that if Manziel held a workout, general managers from all eight teams would be invited to attend. Whether his league had any actual interest in the quarterback would be “a decision of the GMs," he said, "and they can decide what they want to do.”

“If talent-wise this is close, the negative of [Manziel] is that there is drama with him and you are trying to win games and build a team,” Dundon said. “The positive is that he brings in fans and attention.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that the AAF was not “not moving on anything” involving Manziel until the league could “find out why he was cut loose” from the CFL and “make sure he’s free and clear” from the team for which he had been playing, the Montreal Alouettes.

Few details have emerged regarding the CFL’s decision. The Alouettes’ general manager said Wednesday that Manziel “violated a condition of his agreement with the league.” The CFL told its other teams that it would not approve any efforts they made to sign him, leaving the former Heisman Trophy winner’s football career again in turmoil.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Browns in 2014, after a stellar career at Texas A&M, Manziel quickly flamed out of the NFL as he refused to tone down his hard-partying ways. His on-field performance for Cleveland was underwhelming, and he was released following the 2015 season, eventually resurfacing in Canada after struggling with personal and legal issues, including a 2016 indictment on an assault charge related to an incident of alleged domestic abuse.

In signing with the CFL last year, Manziel agreed to the league’s standard two-year commitment; however, he is suddenly now a free agent. Because of where he played in college, the AAF’s San Antonio Commanders hold his territorial rights in that league, but the team’s general manager, former Cowboys star Daryl Johnston, took a cautious approach on Thursday.

Johnston said (via the AP) that he “had a conversation” with Dundon, who “informed me of what happened and that Johnny Manziel was now available.” Dundon, according to Johnston, asked him, “He belongs to you in San Antonio, what are your thoughts?”

“I said, ‘Let’s sit back and see what the league thinks and then we’ll move ahead from there.’ We’re just kind of in a holding pattern right now, here locally in San Antonio,” Johnston told the AP.

If Manziel agrees to join the AAF and the Commanders pass on him, he would then be available to any other team in the league. Dundon told USA Today that the 26-year-old quarterback would get the same offer made to every other AAF player, regardless of position: a three-year deal worth $250,000, plus the chance to leave at any time for the NFL, should that league make an offer.

“Everybody gets the same,” Dundon said. “That will never change.”

Johnston said that it “sounds as though” Manziel “is comfortable coming down here and playing at the salaries that have been established with us in the Alliance.”

After the CFL announced it was severing ties with Manziel, he tweeted his gratitude to Alouettes Coach Mike Sherman, as well as to his teammates and CFL fans.

“My time there reestablished my love for the game of football and the work that goes into it,” Manziel said. “I look forward to exploring new options within the United States.”

Earlier in the month, on “Comeback SZN,” a Barstool Sports podcast that featured him and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, Manziel praised the AAF and the still-in-the-works XFL for giving players more opportunities to show their skills. “It’s good to see your friends playing again,” he said, “and guys that love the sport and love playing, going out and getting a chance to keep doing it.

“That’s all anybody wants to do and all anybody can really ask for, is a chance to do it, because the NFL itself is cutthroat as it gets,” Manziel continued, adding, “I don’t know exactly what my exact steps will be for the next years coming up, but at least there’s a lot of options.”

Burkhardt could not be reached Thursday by The Post for comment. In eight games with Montreal, Manziel completed 106 of 165 passes for 1,290 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he added 215 yards on 29 rushes.

The AAF, which debuted Feb. 9, has seven weeks left in its inaugural regular season, plus playoffs. The XFL is slated to kick off in 2020, but, ominously for Manziel, founder Vince McMahon said players with “any sort of criminal record” would be barred from the league.

