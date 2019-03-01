

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray has a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL draft. (Craig Ruttle, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — Someday in the distant future, in an attempt to understand the depth of football’s hold on the American populace, historians may begin with what happened here Thursday morning at the NFL Scouting Combine. Kyler Murray described a somehow momentous episode like this: “I showed up. They told me to stand here, step on the scale, and that’s what I did. And everybody made a big deal about it.”

Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma who a couple of months ago seemed headed for Oakland A’s spring training, was measured. He came in at 5 feet, 10 1/8 inches, an inch taller than expected. Even Murray was surprised; he had not measured his own height. The development became the lead story on sports shows and, for a while, Murray stood atop Twitter’s national list of trending topics.

The revelation of the extra inch immediately goosed Murray’s prospects. He is an extraordinary athlete who produced cartoonish statistics at Oklahoma, but he is also a short man who plays a position where height is treasured. “Obviously,” Denver Broncos President John Elway said, “the size is always a question.” Everyone knew Murray was less than 6 feet. But being 5-10 instead of 5-9, and weighing 207 pounds — nearly 20 more than his listed weight in college — gave many within the game increased comfort.

[Kyler Murray measures above 5-foot-10, alleviating some concerns over his size]

Last fall, Murray still believed he would play professional baseball for the Oakland A’s, who drafted him with the ninth overall pick in 2017. He had backed up Baker Mayfield after transferring, and his lack of game action meant the NFL had no way to evaluate him. At Oklahoma, he was the best player in college football, and by the end of the season Murray realized the league saw him as an asset.

“The NFL kind of heated up,” Murray said. “And here we are.”

Once he made the decision, it was final in his mind. Telling the A’s was difficult, because of the time and belief they had invested in him. The opportunity to play quarterback for a living was too strong.

“I was born a football player,” Murray said. “I love this game. There was no turning back when I made this decision. I’m 100 percent in.”

And so Murray is not only improbably in the NFL draft. He may be taken near the top, if not first overall. The Arizona Cardinals hold the first pick. New coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray — the nation’s top high school player back then — when he was at Texas Tech and subsequently made his affection for his game known. Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim infamously said here that Josh Rosen, their first-round quarterback last season, was the team’s quarterback “for now.” Murray will meet with the Cardinals at the combine, he said.

That extra inch only enhanced Murray’s prospects. The league’s embrace of Murray, though, should be derived more from a shifting sport than the tape measure. Murray would still be the shortest quarterback drafted — in any round — since at least 2000. But his height will not prevent him from being drafted in the first round, maybe even in the top 10, and maybe even first overall, like it would have even a few years ago. Start getting used to the idea of a quarterback shorter 6 feet being taken at the top of the draft. It’s going to happen, and maybe this year.

Murray may be a polarizing prospect, but his draft position will not rely on consensus. It will depend on the team that likes him the best, and since he is a quarterback with unique skill and immense college production, he is the kind of player teams fall for.

Murray’s best comparison — not as a quarterback, but as a draft commodity — might be Patrick Mahomes. Some front offices downgraded Mahomes for his rawness, for playing in a spread system, for supposedly flawed mechanics, etc. But others viewed him as a transcendent talent whose flaws could be erased. The Kansas City Chiefs made him the 10th overall pick. The same thing happened last year with Baker Mayfield, whom the Browns selected first overall, disregarding his 6-foot-1 stature as a disqualifier.

The sport, and the way the league views quarterbacks, has changed. Height is considered a bonus, not a prerequisite.

In 2012, the Seattle Seahawks waited until the third round to select Russell Wilson, who many teams overlooked because he was 5-foot-11 — including the Seahawks themselves. “We were affected by it?” Coach Pete Carroll admitted this week. “Yeah, we were. Just because of tradition.”



Russell Wilson was overlooked by many teams because of his size, but has developed into one of the NFL's best quarterbacks with the Seahawks. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (John McDonnell)

Wilson, Carroll said, stands as a “living example” of how the NFL’s stance on quarterback height has changed. If the Wilson of April 2012 could be transported to today, he would be a clear-cut first rounder. “Wouldn’t you think teams would be crazy not to pick him earlier?” Carroll said.

Murray has studied Wilson as a model. Over the years, Murray has spoken with Wilson enough to consider him a resource.

“I look up to him,” Murray said, making a figurative statement that is also literally true. “Watching him do it at [5-11], putting doubters to rest, is a good deal.”

“I’ve never been the biggest guy on the field,” Murray added. “I’m always the smallest guy on the field. I’ve said it multiple times — I feel like I’m the most impactful guy on the field and the best player on the field at all times. I’ve always had to play at this height. Everybody is trying to make it out to be something.”

[Brewer: Kyler Murray isn’t a typical NFL quarterback. That’s why he can change the league.]

Modern offense makes height less meaningful for a quarterback. As wide receivers have spread out, natural throwing lanes opened. An athletic quarterback like Murray can use his speed to create space to throw with less risk because of rules designed to protect quarterbacks. The shotgun is pervasive; as one coach here pointed out, the Bears used shotgun on more than three quarters of their offensive snaps last season, and soon that will be closer to the norm than an outlier.

“Really, the height in shotgun doesn’t matter nearly as much as it does if you’re coming out from center the whole time,” Elway said. “By the time you get back there, the pocket a lot of times is caving on you. That’s where height does matter a little more. If you’re playing in shotgun every down like a lot of these guys, then the height to me does not have nearly the impact it normally would.”

Murray has also benefited from fellow short quarterbacks who came before him. If not for Wilson, it may have been difficult for the Browns to take Mayfield first overall last season. Drew Brees has for years been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, at an even 6 feet.

“I don’t think anything is happening different,” San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said. “You see one person do it, and then other people realize things are possible. You watch snowboarding and stuff, and no one every thought you could do more than two 360s. And then all of a sudden, someone does three of them. Then a year later, 10 of them do that.

“If guys can throw and play the position, I mean, they don’t have to dunk. Short guys can play. That’s being proven over and over again.”

The next one to prove it will be Murray, who a decade ago might have been asked to play slot receiver, or been tempted to patrol center field. By choosing football, Murray spurned Major League Baseball’s guaranteed contract and smaller risk of serious injury. He claimed he never worried about the health risks — “you can’t play this game scared,” Murray said — and he chafes about the perceived financial advantages.

At a news conference Friday, a reporter noted Bryce Harper’s new 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

“How much money is that a year?” Murray asked. “Everybody makes a big deal about it because it says $300 million. There’s quarterbacks making more money than him a year.”

To become one of them, Murray will have to grow into one of the NFL’s best passers. At every level, Murray has made himself into the best player. The NFL will give him a chance because of the way it views passers in 2019. For quarterbacks, it is no longer a game of inches.

More NFL coverage:

NFL will consider adding a ‘sky judge’ to each officiating crew

Redskins didn’t pursue Joe Flacco, will meet with every QB at combine, says Bruce Allen

Cleveland Browns say they are ‘really comfortable’ with their signing of Kareem Hunt