JUPITER, Fla. — The Washington Nationals had moved on from the Bryce Harper speculation sometime last fall or this winter as the chances of him returning return creaked from possible to improbable to, once Thursday afternoon came, impossible.

And if there is any change in their attitude now that Harper plays for the Philadelphia Phillies, a division rival at that, it was hard to discern at the Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday. The Nationals had an exhibition to play against the Florida Marlins in nearby Jupiter. Those staying back took batting practice and fielded groundballs. A wave of minor leaguers reported to camp and those who arrived early milled by the bullpen and batting cages, waiting for someone to tell them what to do.

Harper is a Phillie now, ending months of negotiations and breathless discussion, and the Nationals are the same as they were before the deal became public. They had not been waiting for Harper to walk into their clubhouse. They hadn’t counted on that since early December, after the franchise signed left-hander Patrick Corbin to a six-year, $140 million contract and principal owner Mark Lerner all but bid Harper farewell in a radio interview. The news of Harper’s signing only confirmed their approach as the right one.

“As much as it seems hard for everyone on the outside to do, for us it’s just being a professional,” said right fielder Adam Eaton. “You get new faces in here all the time and guys kind of hold out every now and then. You just have to take it day by day, just like we did during the season, and try to get better with the guys in camp."

Eaton was one player directly affected by Harper’s dragging free agency, as he would have likely been the odd outfielder out if Harper had returned. He acknowledged as much at the start of spring training, knowing he’d be a logical trade piece if Harper had re-joined 20-year-old Juan Soto, 21-year-old Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor. But there he was on Friday, addressing reporters in the veterans corner of the clubhouse Harper once also occupied, with the order after Eaton’s locker looking like this: new second baseman Brian Dozier, 35-year-old utility man Howie Kendrick, left-handed first baseman Matt Adams, right-handed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, third baseman Anthony Rendon, shortstop Trea Turner, Taylor, Robles a few stalls down and Soto right next to him.

The Nationals know that group will be their offensive core, along with catchers Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, complementing a pitching staff headed by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Manager Dave Martinez knows that the 58 players in big league camp will be chiseled into a 25-man roster for Opening Day. And Eaton knows, unequivocally, that he has his job.

“The confident person in me would say that wherever he would land, my services would be needed somewhere,” said Eaton, who could be in Washington beyond 2020 if the Nationals choose to exercise a $9.5 million club option. “I’m so happy to be here, yeah, absolutely; this place is heaven on earth for me.”

The Nationals had other matters to monitor Friday, like Zimmerman’s status and Strasburg’s first start of spring training. Strasburg, 30, threw 26 pitches in two scoreless innings against the Marlins in Jupiter. His fastball hovered between 91 and 94 miles per hour over the two innings, similar to what he threw after returning from a pair of injuries last August. Velocity concerns colored the end of his year — raising questions of whether he could ever get back into the high-90s — but Strasburg is also known to ease himself toward going 100 percent this time of year.

Zimmerman faced criticism last season after appearing in only two spring training games. He and Martinez have both vowed that the 34-year-old will play more in the lead-up to this season, with Martinez even indicating that his first appearance would come in February. That didn’t happen, as Zimmerman came down with a stomach bug earlier in the week and then did not make 2 1/2 trip to Fort Myers on Thursday. Martinez scratched him from Friday’s lineup even though, as the manager put it, Zimmerman wanted to make his spring debut. He is expected to play Saturday against the Minnesota Twins in West Palm Beach.

“I don’t want him going out there feeling dehydrated,” Martinez said of Zimmerman. "I know he hasn’t been eating very well the past couple days, but he wants to go out and participate today and we’ll see where he’s at.”

The focus will again shift to Harper, once the regular season starts and the Nationals prepare to host the Phillies on April 2 and 3. Harper and the Nationals will see each other 19 times this season, more if they meet in the playoffs, and that is why there was no rush for Eaton, Turner or Martinez to shoot Harper a text. They figured his phone is busy enough as he prepares for his introductory press conference in Clearwater, Fla.,on Saturday. And, Eaton said: “He does not need a 5-8 outfielder from Washington say, ‘Hey! Congratulation!’ I’m sure I’ll see him soon enough.”

So life after Harper on Friday felt a lot like life after Harper this past Wednesday, and this past Tuesday, and in all the Florida mornings that have bled together given the rhythm and monotony that spring training adopts. The Nationals kept preparing for the season without him, so very little had changed.

“It’s definitely going to be a little different,” Rendon said of Harper being in the dugout across the field. “But to be honest with you that’s what this whole game is all about, players are interchangeable, that’s what they say we are. Players are coming and going so we kind of get used to it.'”

