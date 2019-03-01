

Wofford is outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per 100 possessions, the 25th best mark in the nation per Pomeroy. (Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Blue blood programs like Duke, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina are mainstays in the NCAA tournament but mid-major schools — those outside the “Power Five conferences” (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) plus the Big East, American and Atlantic 10 — are what makes March Madness special. And we don’t have to look back too far to remember how Cinderellas can bust brackets wide open.

UMBC and Loyola-Chicago showed what they could do in the 2018 NCAA tournament. The former pulled off a historic upset of No. 1 Virginia as the No. 16 seed while the latter, with Sister Jean in tow, made it all the way to the Final Four as an 11 seed.

[Duke is the favorite to win the 2019 NCAA tournament. Bet on these 3 teams instead.]

To identify this year’s potential Cinderellas and dark horses we used the seedings from Bracket Matrix, which takes predictions from NCAA tournament prognosticators across the country and slots those teams into one consensus bracket, to fuel 1,000 simulations of the 2019 NCAA tournament, taking note of how often each team advances to the Sweet 16 and beyond. Those probabilities were then compared to how often that seed is picked to win each respective round in large-scale contests such as ESPN’s Tournament Challenge, giving us a good gauge of how valuable each team is to a winning bracket. The best values have been highlighted here.

For example, Nevada (26-2, 13-2 Mountain West Conference) is projected to be a No. 5 seed but based on their adjusted scoring margin calculated by Pomeroy (plus-20.2) we would expect them to advance to the Elite Eight five percent of the time, slightly lower than the average No. 5 seed has historically been given credit for (seven percent). Instead, the Wolf Pack is best penciled in to the Sweet 16 (36 percent chance vs. 29 percent chance for an average No. 5 seed) and no further to both maximize and differentiate your bracket from millions of others.

Through this lens, here are four teams to track in the final weeks before Selection Sunday.

Wofford (25-4, 17-0 Southern Conference)

Projected seed: 8

Chance to make Sweet 16: 14 percent | Elite Eight: 6 percent | Final Four: 2 percent

Fear the Terriers. Wofford is outscoring opponents by 18.8 points per 100 possessions, the 25th best mark in the nation per Pomeroy, making them a dangerous foe in the 2019 NCAA tournament. Moreover, three-point shooting and the creation of extra possessions off turnovers and offensive rebounds are key indicators of teams ready to pull of an upset in the Big Dance, making Wofford one to watch.

Senior Fletcher Magee, the team’s 6-foot-4 guard is No. 2 in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history in career three-point shots made, surpassing Duke’s J.J. Redick. Magee reached at least 100 three-point shots in each of the last three seasons, raining threes as a spot-up shooter (1.5 points per possession, 99th percentile) and as the ballhandler during pick and rolls (1.1 points per possession, 94th percentile) in 2018-19.



Wofford's Fletcher Magee hits a three off the pick and roll. (None/Synergy Sports)

Senior forward Cameron Jackson is doing his part, too, scoring 14.8 points with 7.4 rebounds per game, including giving the team almost a point per possession on attempts down low in the post and 1.2 points per put back off offensive rebounds.

Buffalo (25-3, 13-2 Mid American Conference)

Projected seed: 7

Chance to make Sweet 16: 18 percent | Elite Eight: 9 percent | Final Four: 3 percent

Buffalo, a No. 13 seed, upset No. 4 seed Arizona last year in first round by a decisive margin, 89-68, putting them on the radar for another dazzling performance this time around. The Bulls won’t be a double-digit seed in 2019 but they can be a team that makes it further than you might think a No. 7 seed can.

Buffalo ranks 21st in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency, and the average tenure of the roster is 2.33 years, 18th-highest in the nation, with a bench that plays 29 percent of minutes this season. That balance and experience could all pay off big in March.

Seniors Nick Perkins and CJ Massinburg will both leaving school as one of the team’s top scorers of all time with Massinburg passing former NBA player Wally Szczerbiak as one of the 20 best scorers in the Mid American Conference. Massinburg is also averaging a team-high 18.7 points per game 6.2 rebounds and was recently named one of 30 players in consideration for the Naismith Trophy, awarded to the men’s basketball college player of the year.

The most frequent lineup used by Coach Nate Oates, which features Perkins, Massinburg, Jeremy Harris, Jayvon Graves and Davonta Jordan, is small — Perkins is the tallest on the court at 6-foot-8 — allowing them to dial up the tempo and put opponents on their heels. In 2018-19, Buffalo ranks seventh in tempo (74.6 possessions per game) while scoring 1.1 points per possession in transition. Only the Savannah State Tigers and Florida International Panthers find themselves with more opportunities on the break than Buffalo does this season.



Highest percentage of possessions in transition during 2018-19 season (None/Synergy Sports)

Utah State (23-6, 13-3 Mountain West Conference)

Projected seed: 12

Chance to make Sweet 16: 14 percent | Elite Eight: 2 percent

Nevada is going to represent the Mountain West in the tournament either as an at-large or automatic bid, but Utah State could earn the conference a second bid for the second year in a row.

Utah State is 36th in NET with a non-conference strength of schedule of 22nd. Sixteen of the 18 non-P6 non-AQs with a top 40 RPI and top 25 non-conference SOS made the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/BdYwfLjCgs — Eli Boettger (@boettger_eli) February 24, 2019

Double-digit seeds don’t normally make a Sweet 16 appearance yet the Aggies shouldn’t be quickly dismissed. They limit second-chance opportunities off the offensive boards (21.3 percent allowed) and are very good at defending the rim (45 percent field goal rate against) and the post (33 percent against).

Utah State is also good at getting open looks: more than half of its catch-and-shoot opportunities have been classified as “unguarded” by Synergy Sports (54 percent) and they are averaging 1.1 points per possession on these attempts; only seven other Division I teams are enjoying more wide-open opportunities off this play type this season.

New Mexico State (25-4, 13-1 Western Athletic Conference)

Projected seed: 13

Chance to make Sweet 16: 6 percent

Let’s start with what New Mexico State doesn’t have. It doesn’t have height (average of 75.4 inches per player, 340th), a rim protector (1.2 points allowed per attempt, 38th percentile) or elite one-on-one defenders that can neutralize players in isolation.

The Aggies can, however, rebound on both ends of the floor — 37.2 percent offensive rebound rate, 6th in nation, and 23.5 percent rate allowed on defensive end, 13th — and use those rebounds to get second-chance opportunities (1.2 points per play on put backs) and trigger fast breaks the other way (1.1 points per possession in transition).

If their first two opponents have weaknesses that align with those strengths, Coach Chris Jans could get the program its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1992.

Read more:

The NCAA tournament bubble teams are each flawed in their own special way

A Division III basketball team used a football play to win a spot in the NCAA tournament

He has to come to pass: Murray State’s Ja Morant is college basketball’s assist king

‘Brothers’ keepers’: 6-foot-9 identical twins navigate joys, challenges of hoops stardom