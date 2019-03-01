

The NFL and the NFL Players Association are finalizing a 2019 salary cap number that will be around $188 million, according to a person involved in the negotiations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to address ongoing discussions.

The final number will be reached in the next couple of days, ahead of the start of the league year on March 13, amid growing optimism that the two sides will be able to come to terms on a new labor agreement this year.

The $188 million figure would represent more than a $10 million increase from the 2018 cap number of $177.2 million, the sixth consecutive year the cap has risen by more than $10 million. It falls in line with the NFL’s December projection that the cap would be between $187 million and 191.1 million, which the league’s management council communicated to general managers at a meeting in Dallas.

Under the current framework of the deal, $40 million is being allotted to player benefits, meaning that total player costs for 2019 will be $228 million. The benefits number includes pension payments for former players, the Bell-Rozelle pension plans for active players, a player annuity, and health care.

In the meantime, negotiations for a collective bargaining extension have been progressing to the point that there is optimism a deal could be reached this year, according to multiple people involved in the labor discussions. The current collective bargaining extension expires after the 2020 season.

While there is still a long way to go before an agreement would be reached, meaning feelings and opinions could change, several people involved in the negotiations say that the relationship between the NFL and the players’ union has improved over the past year.

One reason is the cash spending of NFL teams. In the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, the two sides agreed to a concept called the “minimum spend” — a requirement that each of the 32 NFL teams must pay in cash 89 percent of the salary cap over a four-year period. Every team complied during the first four years of the minimum spend.

The 2018 season marked the end of the second round of the minimum spend, and the only four teams below the 89 percent threshold — the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — are expected to be active in signing players this offseason.

With that much money being spent, the feeling among some union leaders is that there is an incentive for players to make a deal rather than enter into an extended labor dispute. The NFL is on the verge of surpassing $15 billion in revenue, with the league’s television deals due to be extended within the next year. Each team received $255 million of shared revenue last year, with most of it coming from television.

