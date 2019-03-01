

Redskins team president Bruce Allen said they will meet with every quarterback participating at the NFL Combine this week. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Redskins team president Bruce Allen said Friday that the team did not participate in trade talks to acquire quarterback Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens, who was dealt last month to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick in a trade that will become official March 13.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, had said that the Redskins were involved, to the point that the Broncos rushed to close a deal with the Ravens first. But another person with knowledge of the situation said that while the Redskins had internal discussions about Flacco, there was no direct contact with the Ravens.

“We were never involved in Flacco,” Allen said at the J.W. Marriott across the street from the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. “We were looking at free agency, I don’t think it’s any secret there’s players being offered in trades from other teams. We’ve listened to that. We feel good where we’re at. I can’t tell you who is exactly going to back up Colt [McCoy] if Alex [Smith] can’t go, but we have some time.”

That solution could come via the draft. The Redskins will meet with every quarterback participating in the combine this week, Allen said, and they have already met with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. The Oklahoma signal-caller has been the most talked about prospect at the Combine and is expected to be an early first-round pick — likely before Washington selects at 15th overall.

The team is an odd position, with Smith expected to miss all of 2019 after suffering a gruesome broken leg that has put his career in danger. McCoy is the only other quarterback under contract for 2019, so the team must evaluate how to approach the position. Drafting a quarterback at No. 15 is in play, as is signing a free agent to compete with McCoy. Doug Williams, senior vice president of player personnel, said Thursday the team would like to add someone who can compete for the starting job, instead of simply adding depth. Coach Jay Gruden indicated that quarterback could be addressed through both free agency and the draft.

Money, however, is an issue. Smith carries a $21.4 million salary cap number for 2019 that accounts for 10.7 percent of Washington’s cap space, according to the website Over The Cap. McCoy’s $3.4 million cap hit takes up 1.8 percent. That’s already 12.5 percent of the salary cap, and an upper-tier free agent would require a significant chunk of cap space to be dedicated solely to the quarterback position, on a roster with several other holes.

The Redskins are expected to have $18.8 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, to rank No. 24 of 32 teams — although they have some options to grow that number by releasing players or restructuring or extending contracts.

“We don’t allocate by position, so much,” Allen said. “If you look at us, you’ll probably say we’re a little heavy in the offensive line compared to the league average. But it’s based on the player. We rate the player and then we put a value on that player’s talent. So, we might find something at another position, a blue-chip player comes available, we will pay for that.

“We try to pay for the value no matter what the position is.”

