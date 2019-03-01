

INDIANAPOLIS — Sean McVay was the biggest thing in coaching during this past NFL season. He molded the Rams into a Super Bowl team in their third season back in Los Angeles. His success inspired other NFL franchises with head coaching vacancies to look for the next version of him, as they hired young, offensive-minded coaches tasked with developing their quarterbacks and using an appealing style of football to produce winning results.

But the storybook season had an unceremonious ending. McVay was outmaneuvered badly by Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl as the Rams did next to nothing on offense and lost, 13-3. The Patriots added to their collection of Lombardi Trophies, and Belichick reminded everyone that he, not McVay, is the league’s coaching genius.

Nearly four weeks later, McVay and the Rams are picking up the pieces and beginning preparations to make amends next season. McVay said Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he and his team can learn from what happened during that forgettable performance in Atlanta.

“It’s a great opportunity for you, number one, as a coach to look inwardly and say, ‘How can we use these as learning opportunities to make sure that if these things do come up in the future, we’re putting our players in a position where they’re better ready to execute on the fly and adjust?’ ” McVay said.

McVay and the Rams had no answers during the Super Bowl for a New England defense that used surprising tactics, with regular stunts and twists by pass rushers and far more zone coverages in the secondary than the Patriots had used previously.

“I think, really, every single week provides a learning opportunity, whether it be good or bad,” McVay said. “The Super Bowl was a great experience. I think any time that you’re navigating through a two-week preparation, there’s always some different elements that when you look back, you say: ‘All right, this worked out. This didn’t.’ And a lot of that entails the feedback that you get from the coaches and the players, if you are fortunate to get into that situation again. I certainly learned a lot. … I felt good about our process and our structure. And then, I think, more specifically than anything else, when you get into a game like that, you expect to adjust and adapt better. But that’s what’s exciting and motivating moving forward.”

Two seasons into his head coaching tenure, McVay has led the Rams to two playoff appearances and a Super Bowl visit. But now the expectations are even higher. The Patriots became the first NFL team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to win the Super Bowl a year after losing the Super Bowl. So the Rams’ task is daunting.

“I think the biggest thing is you want to make sure that as a coaching staff and me specifically in my role, you want to demonstrate that mental toughness, that ability to move on, like we expect our players to,” McVay said. “You understand, I think, when you get a chance to reflect back on the season, [there are] a lot of really good things that we can take away from it. The focus for us is going to be we learn from the past, we produce in the present and we prepare for the future. Every single season is a new opportunity. And I think the thing that’s exciting for me specifically and for us as a coaching staff is you love the process of what the entire year entails.”

