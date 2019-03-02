

Wayne Rooney and his United teammates closed the 2018 season on a rush that they'd like to continue in 2019, beginning Sunday vs. MLS Cup champion Atlanta United. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

When you look at D.C. United’s roster, and you remember how the team roared through the late stages of the 2018 regular season, and you realize the nucleus has returned and a few key pieces have been added, you cannot help but think Coach Ben Olsen is working with a winner.

He has the English superstar and the Argentine playmaker — a duo affectionately known as “Lucharoo” — to go with a deep midfield, an experienced back line (n.), back-line (adj.) and a big-time goalkeeper.

But in the lead-up to Sunday night’s season opener at Audi Field against MLS Cup champion Atlanta, Olsen was both buying and dismissing the hype. As he was quick to note, “we got knocked out in the first round of the playoffs” last season.

And so along with managing 24 players, the ninth-year coach must manage rising expectations. For the first time in a long time, United was a major topic of preseason conversation around the league — not necessarily as a championship contender but as a team that should finish high in the Eastern Conference.

“I sense there is a higher expectation on this team, and I am completely okay with that,” Olsen said. "I said last year: It’s time for new expectations.”

United built those expectations last fall by running off a 10-game unbeaten streak before falling to the Columbus Crew at the start of the playoffs. (Technically, because the playoff match was decided by penalty kicks, it went into the record books as a draw, extending D.C.'s streak to 11.)

The turning point came last summer, when the organization acquired former Manchester United great Wayne Rooney, who partnered with the previously enigmatic Luciano Acosta to help turn a once-dull team into an attacking sensation. But it was more than them. Russell Canouse returned from injury to anchor the defensive midfield, and goalkeeper Bill Hamid resurfaced after a brief tenure in Denmark. United also benefited from playing almost exclusively at home down the stretch, the result of Audi Field’s midsummer opening. At the Buzzard Point venue, D.C. scored three of more goals seven times in 14 outings.

“We have to be realistic in understanding we had a great run, but we were also at home almost every game and we were healthy,” Olsen said. "Things went our way. We had a winning spirit about us. And that carries forward. Bigger expectations are now to do all of that in a complete season. The journey is different.”

The journey, though, begins with a solid foundation of returning players boosted by a chemistry that took root last year.

“We are able to draw off what we accomplished,” midfielder Paul Arriola said. “But it’s a fine balance of building off last year and also forgetting about last year.”

United will incorporate two new starters, both on loan from Argentine clubs: left-side midfielder Lucas Rodriguez, who replaced countryman Yamil Asad, and right-side defender Leonardo Jara, a Boca Juniors veteran who fills the spot that had been shared by Nick DeLeon (now with Toronto FC) and Oniel Fisher (knee surgery). D.C. also bid farewell to part-time starters Kofi Opare (Colorado Rapids) and Darren Mattocks (FC Cincinnati).

Other arrivals include forward Quincy Amarikwa (from the Montreal Impact), defender-midfielder Chris McCann (Atlanta) and rookie defender Akeem Ward (Vienna, Va., and Creighton University). New goalkeepers Chris Seitz (Houston Dynamo) and Earl Edwards Jr. (Orlando City) will back up Hamid.

Olsen also has midfielders Chris Durkin, Zoltan Stieber and Ulises Segura in the mix again.

“The starting points are great,” General Manager Dave Kasper said early in the preseason. “People are expecting us to get out of the gates early.”

The roster area that the organization failed to address was central defense. Steve Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant are the incumbents, with lightly used Jalen Robinson and rookie Donovan Pines in reserve. McCann is an unnatural option as well.

Although the core is in place, United will remain in the market for reinforcements before the current transfer window closes in early May, and then again during the abundant summer period between July 7 and Aug. 7. United has four roster slots open.

Beyond that search, Kasper and team investors will attempt to strike a deal with Acosta; his contract expires in December, so he is free to sign a precontract with a club overseas as early as July 1. If that were to happen, he would remain with United for the rest of the season — even though his mind might be on future endeavors — and the organization would not collect a transfer fee.

Acosta almost ended up with French giant Paris Saint-Germain in January. Although disappointed about the proposed multimillion-dollar deal falling through at the transfer deadline, Acosta seems to have recommitted to United’s cause. His agent and D.C. officials are scheduled to resume negotiations in a few weeks.

“His attitude has been great,” Rooney said.

Good vibes are back throughout D.C. camp.

“The chemistry is still there from last year,” Arriola said. “We are all excited to get the season going because we all have the same feeling of, ‘Can we pull a whole season together?’ That is what everyone wants to know, and that’s what everyone is expecting.”

Atlanta United at D.C. United

Kickoff: 6:28 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Audi Field.

TV: ESPN (coverage begins at 6 p.m.)

D.C. probable starters: GK Bill Hamid; Ds Leonardo Jara, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; MFs Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Luciano Acosta, Lucas Rodriguez; F Wayne Rooney.

Atlanta probable starters: GK Brad Guzan; Ds Miles Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Mikey Ambrose; MFs Jeff Larentowicz, Andrew Carleton, Jon Gallagher, Gordon Wild; Fs Hector Villalba, Brandon Vazquez, Romario Williams.