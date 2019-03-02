

Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf of Mississippi runs the 40-yard dash during day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

D.K. Metcalf wants you to know, he really looks like that. He’s that buff. His six-pack abs are that rigid. His shoulders are that broad. His pecs are that chiseled. And, yes, his hands probably stretch XXL-sized receiving gloves.

He seems built for the NFL Scouting Combine, and so it’s probably no surprise that he’s been the event’s biggest star this weekend in Indianapolis. After a photo of his shredded physique went viral last month, his results at Indiana Convention Center have captured the imagination of the Internet — and NFL franchises.

DK Metcalf has somehow gotten bigger since last we saw him pic.twitter.com/DdkEZ2my6g — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) February 11, 2019

Metcalf, who is 6-foot-3, 228 pounds, performed the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds, third best at the combine. He bench pressed 225 pounds 27 times, tied for the most by a quarterback, wide receiver or tight end. From a standstill, he jumped 40½ inches into the air, also tied for third best.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapaport had reported that Metcalf had been measured as having an unbelievable 1.6 percent body fat at the combine, but Metcalf corrected those reports Friday, saying it was in fact 1.9 percent, a still astonishingly-low number if accurate. (There is reason to doubt the number considering what health experts have said on body fat percentages below 3 percent.)

👀 D.k. Metcalf with a 40.5 vertical jump. 📺 @nflnetwork Posted by Ole Miss Football on Saturday, March 2, 2019

“Every team when I walk in they’re always like, ‘Wow. You are really that big,’ ” he said at a news conference.

“He looked like Jim Brown,” Raiders Coach Jon Gruden said (via USA Today). “I mean he’s the biggest wideout I’ve ever seen, and you got to ask yourself, ‘Who’s tackling this guy?’ ”

CBS ranks the Ole Miss sophomore as the top wide receiver and No. 16 overall prospect in the 2019 draft class.

Perhaps that was to be expected from someone with an immense football background. Metcalf’s father, Terrence, played six seasons of offensive line for the Bears. His uncle, Eric, was a running back and kick returner who went to three Pro Bowls. His grandfather, Terry, was a running back and went to three Pro Bowls, as well.

And yet, Terrence wouldn’t let his son play football until he was 12 years old, he said in a video produced by Under Armour. But he did let him start lifting weights, and by the time he was 5 years old, D.K. was bench-pressing 50 pounds and squatting 100 pounds, according to his father. Now, despite the late start to his football career, he appears destined to go in the first round.

