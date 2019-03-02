

This game already had many of the right pieces to create a matchup of importance during the month that defines college basketball.

When No. 9 Michigan arrives to play No. 17 Maryland at Xfinity Center on Sunday afternoon, the games carries the weight of a late-season contest that will affect seeding for not just the conference tournament — including whether Maryland can remain in position for a double-bye into the quarterfinals — but for the NCAA tournament.

Now add in the Terrapins’ most recent outing — a beatdown Wednesday at surging-but-sub.-500 Penn State. Those 40 minutes of play might have taken away some of the buzz of hosting a top-tier opponent in March, but they didn’t reduce the stakes. The next 40 minutes of play not only will affect postseason seeding but will be a measuring stick for how the Terps respond to a no-show performance.

“Hopefully this wakes us up a little bit,” Coach Mark Turgeon said after the 78-61 loss at Penn State.

Less than four minutes into the second half, Turgeon turned toward his bench and sent five new players to the scorer’s table. They replaced the starters who were not playing hard, said Turgeon, who eventually decided to treat the remainder of the game like a practice.

“We’ve had a really, really good season for such a young team and laid an egg,” Turgeon said Saturday. “But if we can’t get fired up to come home and play our last two home games, then be a part of some postseason tournaments, then something’s wrong. I think in the end it’s going to be a blessing for us that we went through that.”

Maryland (21-8, 12-6) enters Sunday’s game tied for fourth place in the Big Ten standings with Wisconsin (20-9, 12-6), which edged Penn State, 61-57, at home Saturday. Should the Terps beat Michigan (25-4, 14-4) on Sunday, they would clinch a tiebreaker with the Badgers and inch closer to ensuring the fourth and final double-bye in the league tournament.

But to do so, the Terps will have to reverse some troubling tendencies. Against Penn State, they committed 17 turnovers, their fourth straight game with at least 15. In that span, beginning with a 65-52 loss at Michigan on Feb. 16, about 25 percent of the Terps’ possessions have ended in a turnover. Maryland’s turnover margin is among the 10 worst in Division I basketball. Though that is in part a reflection of playing style — Maryland’s defense, which has been solid through much of the season, isn’t geared to force many turnovers — the disparity accounts for nearly four fewer possessions per game.

Before Maryland headed to State College, Pa., Turgeon wouldn’t even say the word turnovers, referring to the issue instead as “the thing that’s bothering us with our offense.”

“If we can correct that,” Turgeon said, “then we're going to be really good.”

The Terrapins have exceeded preseason expectations by being in contention for a top-four finish. Entering Saturday’s games, they ranked second in the Big Ten in rebounding (39.5 per game), fourth in field goal percentage (45.9), second in free throw percentage (74.6) and second in field goal percentage defense (39.2). But turnovers hold them back.

Before Maryland played Ohio State a week ago, sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said that while watching film he tries to identify his mistakes and diagnose the play he should have made instead. In a couple of instances, Morsell said he thought to himself, “Darryl, what are you doing?”

“You can’t go back and change it,” Morsell said. “I just try to learn from it.”

Then the next day the Terrapins beat the Buckeyes by 10 despite 15 giveaways. After the game, another Maryland player repeated the same message: This is an issue, and it needs to be corrected.

“We have some silly ones that are just unacceptable,” sophomore Bruno Fernando said. “We keep making those mistakes. It’s understandable. We’re still growing as a team. . . . There was a time when we weren’t really turning the ball over as much. We’ve got to get back to that.”

But how much can reasonably change when a team is 29 games into a season?

“I've done this long enough to know sometimes a whole season will go by and you can't fix it exactly the way you want, but this team's got a pretty big upside,” said Turgeon, who plays five freshmen in his eight-man rotation.

Another recurring issue for the Terps has been their inability to produce strong starts. Those struggles have been particularly pronounced of late. Maryland’s scoring total over the first five minutes of the past six games was 19 points. The team made just 7 of 43 shots from the field in that time frame. Maryland has not outscored its opponent in the first five minutes of a game since Feb. 1, when the Terps eventually gave up their five-point halftime lead in a loss at Wisconsin.

Thus, the game against Michigan becomes — in addition to a test of whether Maryland can beat a top opponent — a demonstration of whether it can solve the problems that have plagued it much of the season.

“That’s one thing we always have to make sure we keep our heads locked in about: just being able to compete with anybody,” freshman Aaron Wiggins said. “If we don’t put ourselves in a hole, we don’t have to fight back to get back into the game.”

