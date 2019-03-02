

Coach Brenda Frese and the Terps celebrate their fourth Big Ten regular season title in five years. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Just after the buzzer sounded inside Xfinity Center, each member of the Maryland women’s basketball team pulled a new T-shirt over her jersey and posed next to a trophy at half court, marking the end of the regular season and signifying the promise this team will carry into the postseason.

With a 71-62 win over Illinois on Saturday, the No. 8 Terrapins clinched outright the Big Ten regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament. It is the Terps’ fourth regular season title in five years in the league; the three previous times they went on to win the conference tournament as well.

“I’m most proud of the consistency factor,” Coach Brenda Frese said. “It’s not easy to do. It’s a long season. I think the regular season title [shows] you’re able to stay the course. And I think that’s significant for your team and your program to be able to do.”

Frese and forward Brianna Fraser, the team’s only senior, stood closest to the trophy when the team gathered for photos. Then Fraser, who was kept from playing on her senior day because of a sprained ankle, posed alone with her arm resting around the glimmering silver basketball.

Instead, freshman guard Taylor Mikesell led the Terps (26-3, 15-3 Big Ten) with 20 points, four three-pointers and key free throws down the stretch.

“Obviously with Bri going down,” Mikesell said, “everybody's going to have to step up.”

Multiple times when the Illini inched toward Maryland, Mikesell halted the rally by knocking down a three-pointer. Fellow freshman Shakira Austin finished the game with 13 points and nine rebounds.

“What I love about both of them today is they want to make plays,” Frese said. “They want the responsibility. They want the ownership, and they don’t have to put a label that they’re a freshman. They’re big-time players, and you see why both of them are so talented, and I love it. I trust both of them for making those plays for us.”

Two other Terps reached double figures in scoring. Junior forward Stephanie Jones finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and junior guard Blair Watson recorded 12 points on four three-pointers.

Still, Maryland didn’t simply slide past Illinois (10-19, 2-16), the conference’s last-place team. The Illini tied the game in the third quarter, and the Terps couldn’t jump ahead by a significant margin until the fourth quarter, when they held a double-digit lead through much of the period. Illinois finished its regular season on a five-game losing streak.

Fraser, who missed her second game in a row since being injured Feb. 21 against Minnesota, was honored in front of a crowd that included roughly 50 family members and friends. A video to honor Fraser was played, and fans held up printed pictures of Fraser flexing while she was recognized on the court.

“Me being the only senior makes it even more special because I get all the attention,” the forward from Brooklyn said with a smile Thursday.



Frese with forward Brianna Fraser, the team's lone senior. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

As a senior, Fraser became a consistent force for Maryland and took ownership of the team that has surged through its Big Ten slate. Usually playing off the bench, she has averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds. She was part of the Terrapins team that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2017 and won Big Ten tournament titles in 2016 and 2017. With one more postseason spin remaining, Fraser has 887 career points and 523 rebounds.

Before the team’s shoot-around Saturday, Frese said the staff showed a video of Fraser as a freshman, a way to highlight her growth.

“To be able to see this young lady come in very quiet, not a lot of confidence, couldn’t look you in the eye,” Frese said. “I’m most proud of as she gets ready to graduate here, she’ll be ready to tackle the real world. I think for me, that has been what it’s always about.”

Fraser watched her team from near the end of the bench with a boot on her left ankle, but her teammates made her final regular season game a pleasant viewing experience.

Beginning in the first quarter and extending into the second, Illinois missed 10 straight shots before rallying within two points late in the first half. Then Mikesell, who holds the program freshman record for three-pointers, hit a pair of shots from behind the arc to give Maryland breathing room. Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Maryland earned a 80-66 win on the road in the teams’ first meeting but took only a four-point advantage into halftime Saturday. The Illini forced a tie about four minutes into the second half as Maryland missed six of its first seven shots after the break. Again, Mikesell answered with a three-pointer.

Maryland ran into a bit of foul trouble when junior guard Kaila Charles, the team’s leading scorer, picked up her third foul in the third quarter. But just after that, the Terps went on an 11-2 run that pushed them ahead of Illinois for good.

“I just continue to love seeing this team being able to find a way,” Frese said. “I feel like we’re battle-tested and ready to go to [Indianapolis] for the Big Ten tournament.”

Ava Wallace contributed to this report.

