BOSTON — Bradley Beal covered his head with a floppy skull cap to accessorize of his winter outfit late Friday night and then turned to leave the Boston Celtics visitors’ locker room. The eyes of the assembled media were trained on him. Beal, the Washington Wizards’ lone all-star who has been tasked with carrying the team during its slough to playoff relevancy, exhaled toward the attention.

Since losing his backcourt mate John Wall in late December, Beal has drawn a crowd where ever he goes — including when he’s on the court. On Friday, he couldn’t dodge Boston’s pressuring defense during the Wizards’ 107-96 loss at TD Garden Arena and he couldn’t sidestep the media scrum after.

“Every game,” Beal responded when asked by reporters how often he’s been targeted by multiple defenders.

In the 27 games played since Dec. 28, when Wall left the lineup to undergo surgery to remove bone spurs in his left heel, Beal has assumed alpha-dog status by averaging 28.8 points per game on 48.4 percent shooting from the floor. During that stretch Beal also has averaged 3.4 turnovers per game, 10th worst in the league.

Some of those are a result of unforced errors such as offensive fouls. But Beal also has had the ball in his hands more than when Wall was on the court (he accounts for 31.0 percent of the Wizards’ points, according to NBA.com), which may be contributing to his high rate of turnovers.

“It’s different every game. Some bigs are more aggressive and some guards are more aggressive than others, but for the most part I’m seeing two every game,” Beal said. “My biggest growth is just trusting my teammates and getting off the ball or beating a big quick off the pick-and-roll. But [Friday], especially in the fourth quarter, we just didn’t do it. That’s turnovers, and turnovers hurt.”

Against the Celtics, Beal looked unstoppable for three quarters, scoring 27 points before the final frame. Then, as Beal returned to the game with 8:25 remaining, the Celtics committed themselves to trapping him. When center Thomas Bryant bounced to the perimeter to set a screen for Beal, it allowed a second defender, Daniel Theis, to come up as well. Beal wanted one thing in the play, Bryant did the opposite, and indecision ensued.

“I’m supposed to get down in the pocket more often instead of popping so much,” Bryant said. “[Beal] told me that before and we both messed up on it. I think both of us got a little confused on it because I was popping, he wanted a roll. [Then] I rolled one time and he threw it to the top, so we were just a little confused on that. But it was on me because I was supposed to get to the pocket and not pop so much.”

On consecutive possessions, Theis, a 6-foot-8 big, abandoned Bryant and glued himself to the most dangerous man on the court. However, Beal didn’t help himself by dribbling near the sideline. While trapped by two Celtics along the sideline, Beal made back-to-back bad passes that led to turnovers and fast break points.

“Brad has to be able to deliver the ball and Thomas has to find a spot to get open,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “We knew that they were going to start to trap and we talked about that. We’ve seen it now, everybody is trapping Brad. Without John they are going to always trap Brad, and if not [a] the start of the game then into the game. Our bigs are going to have to get into the open spot, and there were a couple of tough possessions there with a turnover and an easy layup.”

For the second straight game, the Wizards bobbled away fourth-quarter possessions. Although Wednesday night in Brooklyn the 10 turnovers in the fourth did not spoil the Wizards’ win, their seven turnovers late in Friday’s game turned into eight points for the Celtics, who outscored Washington by 10. For the quarter, Beal scored only two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

“We just have to exploit it. Us, playing off him, feeding off him,” veteran Wesley Johnson said of how the Wizards have combat the defensive attention on Beal. “We just have to set the screen and roll to the pockets, give him outlets so he can us and be threats too. When we’re threats it opens up more for him.”

