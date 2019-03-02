

Ryan Zimmerman appeared in just one exhibition game last spring. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Zimmerman’s spring training debut Saturday fell on the exact same day that it did a year ago.

But the Washington Nationals want what comes after this start against the Minnesota Twins to be significantly different from what followed the one he made March 2, 2018. Last spring training, that game was both Zimmerman’s first appearance and his last. This time, Manager Dave Martinez wants Zimmerman in more games to get him extra defensive reps and time on the field.

“Just play like I’ve normally played. When things are good and my body is good, I’m going to play pretty regularly," Zimmerman said Saturday of what he expects moving forward. "If something comes up and my body doesn’t feel good, then I’m not going to play. That’s kind of how we go. Two years ago, I played a good amount. That’s what I want to do, That’s what I hope. Hopefully nothing comes up, but you know I think that’s obviously the best case and what we plan on doing.”

Zimmerman played three innings in Saturday’s 10-6 win, going 0 for 2 with a liner to left and a grounder to short. He also cleanly fielded two groundballs during three innings by left-hander Patrick Corbin.

Zimmerman’s 2018 spring training regimen drew criticism, and he hit .184 in March and April before missing most of the next two months with an oblique strain. But he does not see a connection between the light spring workload and the early-season slump and injuries, which limited him to 85 games. He still got around 50 at-bats in the lead-up to last season, even if most of them came on minor league backfields, and that is the number he is shooting for now. Plus, he feels healthy entering his 15th season as a big leaguer, even if his body requires more and more maintenance.

Still, Martinez wants Zimmerman to get more in-game reps at first base to prepare him for the rhythms and rigor of the season. He initially wanted Zimmerman to make his spring debut in February, but a stomach illness kept him sidelined earlier this week and he was a late scratch from Friday’s game. So that led to his start Saturday — ending snide social media skepticism that he’d never appear in an exhibition — and next we’ll learn whether last season’s trend continues.

Zimmerman uses spring training to find his rhythm at the plate and, like most players, doesn’t put much stock in what happens from there.

“It’s timing, and it’s more for getting your legs under you, getting into game shape — that kind of thing,” he said. “I’ve had spring trainings where I’ve hit .100-something, had spring trainings where I hit .400-something; it has zero to do with the season. No matter what anyone thinks; it has absolutely nothing to do with it. Some guys like to get a lot of at-bats; some guys don’t. If there was a direct correlation of success in the season, everyone would do the same thing.”

Every player approaches spring training in his own way — depending on age, experience, past injuries and so on — but Martinez has a loose playing-time structure for his regulars. Right now, with the regular season still more than three weeks away, he is mostly playing his starters one day, then resting them, then repeating that process. As Opening Day gets closer, he wants to use those starters two games in a row before giving them one off. There is no reason to overtax players who are about to grind through a 162-game season, but there are ways to prepare them for what’s ahead.

Martinez devised a plan for the rest of Zimmerman’s spring training and, as of Saturday morning, they had yet to go over it. But the manager indicated that it does include more appearances, and he feels strongly about that.

“As long as he’s good, I want him to participate and play games,” Martinez said.

Zimmerman’s focus rests on doing all he can to stay on the field. He had injury-riddled seasons in 2014 and 2015 (playing in 61 and 95 games, respectively) before he appeared in 115 games in 2016 and 144 in 2017, when he made his second all-star team. He finished last season with an .824 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 13 home runs. That came after making just that lone start in spring training, even though Zimmerman sees no correlation between his spring schedule and what came next.

Either way, the Nationals want to see a few changes.

“It was really nice to see him out there. I was joking around with him a little bit, saying, ‘Who are you?’ ” Martinez said after the game. “And he was excited to play. So we’ll see how he feels [Sunday]. He won’t play [Sunday]; he’ll probably play the next day.”

