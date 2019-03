San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer's altercation with his wife was captured on video. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

A physical altercation between San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and his wife was caught on video Friday morning, and Major League Baseball says it plans to investigate the incident.

The brief video, taken at a San Francisco park and obtained by TMZ, shows Baer reaching toward his wife, Pam Baer, in an apparent attempt to take something from her hand. Pam is heard screaming as her husband wrestles her to the ground, toppling her chair in the process.

“Oh, my God! Help!” Pam is heard yelling. The video then cuts to Larry Baer walking away and shouting “Stop, Pam, stop!” toward his wife, who continues to cry out in the background.

Speaking with the San Francisco Chronicle later in the day, Larry Baer said: “My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member, and she had an injured foot, and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cellphone. Obviously, it’s embarrassing.”

In a personal apology issued late Friday, Baer added: “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.”

In a joint statement through the Giants, the couple said they had a “heated argument in public over a family matter,” the Chronicle reports. “We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue,” they said.

In its own statement, Major League Baseball said it was aware of the incident and planned to investigate.

“Just like any other situation like this, [we] will immediately begin to gather the facts,” the statement read. “We have no further comment until this process is completed.”

The Chronicle reports that police were not called during the incident, but officers eventually canvassed the area and spoke to witnesses. Those who saw the argument told the Chronicle that the couple’s “emotional” argument lasted about 20 minutes.

Baer has a long history with the Giants, joining in 1980 as their marketing director and eventually ascending to the role of team president in 2008. He was named chief executive officer in 2012 and is described as the team’s “control” person on issues ranging from day-to-day operations to industry-wide matters.

