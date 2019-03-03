

Megan Piluk (with microphone) leads University of Maryland students in learning the dance for Sunday's flash mob. (Emily Giambalvo/The Washington Post)

Two hours before Maryland tipped off against Michigan, students rushed to the lower bowl of Xfinity Center and waited for their dance lesson to begin. Megan Piluk took over the mic with an energy to match the atmosphere that soon filled the packed arena.

“I’m just going to jump right into it, if that’s cool with you guys!” Piluk said.

For the next 45 minutes, students memorized a three-minute dance, the seventh annual Maryland basketball flash mob, and held onto what they learned from Piluk and Jen Miller, the two choreographers.

After the quick tutorial, the doors for the general public opened and game day resumed as normal — until the dance began at the under-4 timeout in the first half. The flash mob is a poorly kept secret by nature of how the school must tell students to arrive early to learn the dance, but the final product still impresses the crowd and online viewers.

In the past, Maryland has used a fairly basic formula when creating the dance: “A really hype song, a big wave, an explosive dance song, some rap, another big wave,” Miller said. In an effort to keep this seven-year-old tradition engaging, this year’s version aimed to tell a story with the theme “Testudo Time Machine,” taking viewers through the 100 years of Maryland basketball. The dance began with music from “Grease,” then the Backstreet Boys and finally more modern selections. At the end of the flash mob, former Terp Melo Trimble emerged from a time machine box on the court.

“With the 100 seasons of Maryland basketball, I felt strongly that we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to incorporate that into this Maryland basketball tradition of the flash mob,” said Kassidy Brown, the director of marketing for Maryland Athletics. “Once we figured out that we were going to do a back-in-time theme, then we built that out and have the product that we have today.”

The planning process started in November, and since then, Piluk and Miller have worked closely with Maryland’s athletics department, particularly Brown and Carrie Blankenship, the senior associate athletic director for external operations. They landed on the theme early, passing over other ideas, including Mardi Gras and “Game of Thrones.”

In January, the group worked on solidifying the music, starting with a list of about 100 top songs from different decades and then going back and forth with the DJ who mixes the music. Just over a week ago, Piluk and Miller received the final cut and began to choreograph via FaceTime since Piluk lives in the District, while Miller lives on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. They keep it simple because they know they have less than an hour to teach this to a few thousand college students.

“I can picture it in my head before it happens, but obviously you never know if it's going to translate or if people aren't going to want to do a certain move,” Piluk said. “But there is so much adrenaline going on that I think [teaching the dance] is probably one of the best moments.”

Maryland’s dance team and cheerleaders learned the dance Wednesday and help teach with the teaching. Before the students arrived, Piluk made one change at the end and then ran through the performance a few times with the dance team and cheerleaders.

Both Piluk and Miller became dancers at a young age and now have a company that organizes flash mobs. They met working as party motivators — people who are hired to hype up crowds at events. (This is all on the side: Miller has a job in human resources, and Piluk works in marketing at a nonprofit dance studio.)

For the last seven years, the two have worked in collaboration with Maryland to pull off the Xfinity Center flash mob. Piluk, a former member of Maryland’s dance team, said she’s always favored the emotional and visual side of dance more than the technical components.

“Have you ever been walking down the street having a great day and you could bust out in a dance move and sing?” Miller said. “But people would look at you like you were crazy. We get hired to do that.”

The Maryland tradition began in 2013 after Blankenship, the director of marketing at the time, saw flash mobs at other schools. She thought of the structure of Maryland’s student section — the massive wall and then the lower bowl that wraps around the court — and knew it’d be conducive to a dance.

The problem? Blankenship wasn’t a dancer. So she asked the dance team coach, Ann Marie Kennedy, if someone might be able to help.

“I've got perfect person for you,” Kennedy told Blankenship.

Piluk was a senior on the team who loved flash mobs. She had helped coordinate one on the National Mall while she was in high school. Piluk brought Miller on board the following year, and they’ve been the choreographing duo since.

The first year, students didn’t know why they were supposed to arrive early. Blankenship said Maryland pitched it as a “special surprise” before the game. When she told the group on game day they’d be part of a flash mob, they weren’t immediately intrigued.

“But as soon as we started teaching one section, they were dialed in,” Blankenship said. “Then it was exciting. They could see it and couldn't wait to see what their section was going to do.”

Maryland beat Duke that day, and the video of that flash mob has more than 10 million views on YouTube. (Maryland had a handful of cameras filming the dance on Sunday, so the school can release a high-quality video with multiple angles.)

The tradition has evolved through the years. In 2015, students all removed their jackets to reveal their gold T-shirts in a wave, and this year, the group of creators took on a storytelling approach for the first time.

During the action, Piluk watches the game hoping for an exciting one. There needs to be energy in the arena, so the 4,000 students will want to get up and dance. Against Michigan, the flash mob began when Maryland led 22-21. And the hope is always that the excitement will carry over into the rest of the game.

By this point, every year there’s no question of whether Maryland will have a flash mob. It’s only a matter of when. And the students have bought in, arriving early to learn this year’s edition of the Maryland tradition.

“They’re just so random and fun,” Miller said. “There’s nothing bad about a flash mob.”