

Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. (Michael Conroy)

Dexter Lawrence, a Clemson defensive tackle, suffered what appears to be a leg injury while running the 40-yard dash during the NFL scouting combine Sunday morning.

Lawrence clocked a 5.05-second performance in his first and only 40 at the combine of the day to test defensive linemen. His combine ended with the injury, which ESPN reported was a hamstring injury. He later was seen with an ice pack wrapped on his leg.

Lawrence’s time was impressive, given his 6-foot-4, 342-pound size and he is projected by ESPN’s Mel Kiper to be a mid-first round pick in next month’s NFL draft. He is rated the 31st player in the draft by the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.

The defensive lineman, who was one of three Clemson players suspended for the postseason after a drug test showed ostarine in his system, had been looking to impress. “I feel like, it’s not me,” Lawrence said Saturday (via Greenville online). “Unfortunately, I tested positive for a drug I don’t know how to pronounce. I’m naturally this size, I’ve been this way all my life, so there’s no reason for me to do a selfish thing like that. It’s unfortunate that it happened, but all I could do was to be positive about it."

His next opportunity to impress will come on Clemson’s pro day March 14.

