

Montez Sweat had a blazing fast 40 at the combine Sunday. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Montez Sweat created a buzz — a blurry buzz — Sunday at the NFL scouting combine by running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, a record for a defensive lineman.

The Mississippi State defensive end, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 260 pounds, topped the mark of 4.43 set by Emanuel Lawson in 2006. (Data was not tracked before 2003.) It’s a time that would rank second among running backs who did the dash at the combine this year.

“I mean, obviously I’m blessed with whoever takes me in the draft,” Sweat said (via the Houston Chronicle). “I’m going to give my all for whoever, but any team that takes me, they’re getting a winner.”

In comparison with Sweat, ESPN notes that New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ran a 4.43 40 during the 2014 combine; Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen ran a 4.42 40 in 2017 and Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 pick by the Houston Texans in 2014, ran a 4.53 40.

