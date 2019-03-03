

Nick Foles reportedly will wind up in Jacksonville when NFL free agency opens.

With the Philadelphia Eagles naming Carson Wentz their quarterback of the future, Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP, will hit the market March 13, and the Jaguars are expected to quickly sign Foles, Philly.com’s Les Bowen reported Sunday. Although days remain before free agency officially opens, the market beyond Jacksonville has not materialized for Foles, Bowen reported, and the two parties have been working on the structure of a contract, according to the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

The NFL’s “legal tampering” period begins March 11, but the Jaguars appear to be in no danger of violating that because the Eagles have said that they do not plan to use the franchise tag to keep Foles.

The Jaguars, who are built on strong defense, have struggled at quarterback, and they apparently have decided that Blake Bortles, the third pick in the 2014 draft, is not the answer. Although the Jaguars went 10-6 in 2017 and reached the AFC championship game, they regressed to 5-11 last season.

The Eagles are determined to move forward behind Wentz, who went 5-6 as the starter last season. With Foles starting, they were 4-1 to finish 9-7, advancing to the playoffs. The Eagles beat the Chicago Bears in an NFC first-round playoff game, then lost in the divisional round to the New Orleans Saints; Foles started both games as Wentz was sidelined with a back injury. The playoff defeat made it easier for the Eagles to walk away from Foles, whose contract contains a $20 million mutual option for 2019.

"After a lot of conversation, we think letting him become a free agent is the right thing to do,” Howie Roseman, the Eagles’ executive vice president of football operations, said last week. “He’s a tremendous player, Super Bowl MVP, and someone we feel is a top-15 quarterback in this league. We were incredibly fortunate to have him and wish him the best of luck in the future.”

