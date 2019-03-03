

Maryland guard Eric Ayala gets bottled up as he tries to drive to the basket against Michigan. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Throughout this season, the Maryland men’s basketball team has shown glimpses of promise — ending a losing streak against ranked teams on the road that had lasted for more than a decade, and beating a few more top 25 programs at home. But the Terrapins have still struggled to break through against the teams at the very top of college basketball, fitting in better on that next tier just below.

The difference between the two realms was evident again Sunday when the No. 17 Terps faced No. 9 Michigan and lost, 69-62, falling to 0-4 this season against opponents ranked in the top 10. Maryland had moments of brilliance, but the Terps also had a couple of long scoring droughts and could not consistently play at a high enough level to pull off the win.

Maryland took the lead for the last time on a Bruno Fernando jumper that made it 43-41 with 11:25 to play, but the Terrapins (21-9, 12-7 Big Ten) then went 4:50 without scoring and 7:46 without a field goal as the Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) took control.

Maryland pulled to within five points three different times in the final 90 seconds of the game, but Michigan answered each time to keep it out of reach.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis finished with a game-high 21 points for Michigan on 6-for-12 shooting, leading the shorthanded Wolverines to their first road win over a Big Ten team with a winning conference record. Michigan was playing without senior guard Charles Matthews, their third-leading scorer who missed his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, but all five Wolverines players who played at least 10 minutes scored in double digits. Junior guard Zavier Simpson had 12 points and 10 assists, and junior center Jon Teske had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Maryland trailed by only three with 5:41 to play when freshman forward Jalen Smith missed a pair of free throws. Brazdeikis hit a three-pointer on the other end on the next possession to push the Wolverines’ lead to six, quieting an Xfinity Center crowd that had been electric through most of the game with students’ free T-shirts painting red, gold, black and white stripes around the arena.

Fernando notched a career-high six blocks to go with 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Maryland. The Terps’ other four starters — Smith (11 points), Anthony Cowan Jr. (10), Eric Ayala (10) and Darryl Morsell (10) — also reached double digits.

Smith hadn’t scored at least 10 points in any of the previous four games of his up-and-down freshman campaign, but the 6-foot-10 forward from Baltimore went on a personal 6-0 run early in the second half, scoring on three straight possessions and prompting Michigan to take a timeout after Maryland had turned a five-point deficit into a one-point lead.

Cowan, the team’s leading scorer, could not get much going offensively for most of the game. Seven of his 10 points came in the final three minutes.

Maryland had jumped ahead early with a pair of threes from Smith and Morsell, and though the Terps held Michigan scoreless for nearly the first three minutes and to 1-for-7 shooting to start, they never led by more than six.

Coach Mark Turgeon had said Saturday the team had talked about starting well, but after the improved beginning, Maryland closed the half poorly. Michigan went on a 12-2 burst over the final seven minutes of the half and took a 28-24 lead into halftime. Maryland missed eight straight shots and went almost six minutes without scoring during that span.

When these teams played 15 days earlier in Ann Arbor, Maryland let Michigan jump to a 14-point lead within the first seven minutes. Even though Maryland gave itself a chance with a better start Sunday, the Wolverines still prevailed with poise down the stretch.