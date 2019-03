North Carolina coach Roy Williams is helped off the court after falling near the bench Saturday. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams was helped off the court Saturday night, after suffering what he later said was a vertigo attack during North Carolina’s game at Clemson.

Williams fell near North Carolina’s bench shortly before halftime and did not return for the second half, according to the Associated Press. He appeared at a postgame news conference and explained that he experienced a vertigo episode, Raleigh News & Observer reporter Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on Twitter.

“I just wanted to let y’all know I’m alive,” Williams said after the game, according to ESPN. “I’m not going to croak on anybody. It’s vertigo.”

The AP reports that Williams was seen smiling after the game, an 81-79 Tar Heels win, and shook Clemson Coach Brad Brownell’s hand. He said he felt like he could have returned to the North Carolina bench at the end of the game, according to AP, but the Tar Heels were winning.

“And I didn’t want to jinx it,” he said.

Roy Williams here in the press conference. Said it was vertigo. Same thing that happened against Boston College in 2016. Said he felt better, but they were up six or seven and didn't want to jinx it. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 3, 2019

Roy Williams really emotional right now. Said he's so proud of his guys and Steve Robinson who is sitting next to him. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 3, 2019

Oh no. Roy Williams just went down at Clemson on a knee, helped off the court. Waves to crowd but clearly not well. He's had some of these episodes before — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 2, 2019

Roy Williams being helpoed off the floor at Clemson. Looks like he had another vertigo episode. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 2, 2019

You can see the scene unfold here:

Williams has previously dealt with vertigo concerns, including during a game in 2016. After that incident, which occurred when North Carolina faced Boston College, Williams said he had suffered from vertigo attacks for several years, but that marked the first time he’d suffered one during a game. He had been diagnosed with benign positional vertigo, he said, and attacks can occur when he whirls his head around.

“When I say benign positional vertigo, that’s exactly what it is,” he said in 2016. “Every attack that I’ve had is when I jerk my head quickly, and the little — I call 'em rocks, because my head’s full of rocks — rocks in my middle ear, one of the pebbles gets out of … the alignment, it bounces around on your inner ear, and that’s what causes the imbalance.”

He later added: “I’ll be fine. Not dead yet.”

