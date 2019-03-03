The bedlam that erupted when fans stormed the court in jubilation after Utah State upset Nevada, handing the Wolf Pack what was only their third loss of the season, was nothing compared what happened in the hallway leading to the locker room afterward.

Nevada forward Jordan Caroline cut his hand when he punched a fire extinguisher door in the hallway outside the locker room and Coach Eric Musselman had to be restrained after the No. 12 Wolf Pack’s 81-76 loss Saturday night in Logan, Utah. Video shows Nevada players and members of the staff reacting angrily and profanely as security personnel helped escort them into the locker room. Caroline, the Wolf Pack forward, was particularly angry and ESPN’s Michael Eaves tweeted that Caroline, who had to be restrained from going back up the hallway toward the court, may have been angered by something yelled at him by a Utah State assistant.

Although it is not yet clear exactly what triggered the ugliness, Nevada coaches and staff can be heard yelling that Nevada players had been touched by fans as they left the court, alleging that a Utah State assistant used profane language toward the team. (KUTV has video, which contains profanity.)

Wow! Emotions running high after the Utah State vs Nevada game. This is incredible. @KUTV2News (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE) pic.twitter.com/mFl7wIP6W9 — Jake Edmonds (@JakeKUTV) March 3, 2019

“We are working with officials from the Mountain West Conference and Utah State to gather more information about the events that occurred this evening in Logan,” Nevada spokesperson Chad Hartley said (via the Reno Gazette-Journal) late Saturday, with players and staff unavailable to the media.

This is nuts. Jordan Caroline appears to break glass, and the Nevada staff can he heard yelling at cops about fans touching their players during the court storm. pic.twitter.com/jCRDyWB84H — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 3, 2019

Utah State athletic director John Hartwell echoed that. “After being notified of an incident in the hallway of the locker rooms after the completion of the game, I have been consulting with Mountain West Senior Associate Commissioner Dan Butterly, who was in attendance at the game, and Nevada Deputy AD Rory Hickok, who was also in attendance at the game,” he said in a statement. “In addition, I have spoken by phone with Nevada AD Doug Knuth and we will continue to gather information, including surveillance videos of exactly what happened, and work closely with the Mountain West Conference and the University of Nevada to determine what started the situation and how we are going to deal with those involved.”

Read more from The Post:

North Carolina Coach Roy Williams is recovering after scary vertigo attack during Saturday’s game

Jessie Govan’s unforgettable senior night helps Georgetown prevail in double overtime

D.K. Metcalf, viral star of the NFL scouting combine, has 1.9 percent body fat

The NFL combine you don’t see on TV is fueled by information and lubricated by wine