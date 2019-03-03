

Kihei Clark went a fourth straight game without a turnover in the No. 2 Cavaliers' 73-49 win against Pittsburgh. (Geoff Burke/USA Today Sports)

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Roughly six minutes into the first half, Virginia guard Kihei Clark drew a charge in front of his team’s bench, prompting Coach Tony Bennett to stand up, take a few steps onto the court and applaud with extra gusto.

Such in-game recognition for his players doesn’t come frequently from Bennett, who indicated the defensive sequence “set the tone” for the second-ranked Cavaliers on the way to a 73-49 win against youthful Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon.

The moment also underscored why Clark, a freshman, has earned the trust of Bennett and received elevated minutes since the start of the ACC schedule. The only teammates averaging more minutes in that time are De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, all of whom Panthers Coach Jeff Capel referred to as future pros.

"It feels good, but I’m just doing my job though,” said Clark, who logged 28:12 of court time against Pittsburgh, second behind 29:27 for Hunter, a potential NBA lottery pick. “When I’m picking up the ball, and I’m playing good defense like that, I know the guys behind me are right there to help me when I do break down.

“It just helps me do my job a lot easier.”

[Maryland-Michigan game is all the bigger for Terps after bad loss at Penn State]

Charged with guarding Xavier Johnson for much of the game, Clark played a significant role in limiting Pittsburgh’s scoring leader to three points, by far his lowest output this season, on 0-for-7 shooting with four turnovers.

Johnson, a freshman from Northern Virginia who played at Bishop O’Connell High, had been averaging 16.7 points through 15 conference games, including dropping a career-high 30 on Clemson a month ago.

The starting point guard’s offensive woes were representative of the Panthers’ futility against the country’s top scoring defense, which held Pittsburgh to 38.6 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

“It’s tough for us, but I think the numbers show that they’ve been tough for everyone, with the exception of one team,” Capel said, referring to No. 3 Duke, which swept the regular season series with the Cavaliers. “They’re a really good defensive team year in and year out. That’s a staple of their program. It’s what it’s built on.”

The Cavaliers (26-2, 14-2), meantime, shot 59 percent, made 9 of 16 from beyond the arc and got 17 points from junior guard Kyle Guy to remain in first place in the ACC standings with two games to go before the conference tournament begins on March 12 in Charlotte.

Clark contributed offensively as well during a perfect shooting performance: 2 of 2 from the field and 2 of 2 at the free throw line. He also went a fourth consecutive game without a turnover and has committed just two overall in the Cavaliers’ last seven games.

“To see him made those strides is huge, and the defense he played on Xavier Johnson, who’s a very good player, was uncanny,” said Guy, who made 5 of 7 three-point shots.

Clark’s first points came with 13:18 left in the second half and Virginia well on the way to its fifth straight victory over the Panthers (12-17, 2-14). Several minutes later, he darted to the rim for a layup to give the Cavaliers a 62-35 lead, and Bennett began to go deep into his bench.

Bennett used 13 players, including providing minutes to walk-ons Jayden Nixon and Grant Kersey, who also happens to be a team manager. Kersey received an enthusiastic ovation from the announced crowd of 12,452 at John Paul Jones Arena when he entered with 1:42 to play.

Guy and Ty Jerome, Virginia’s second- and third-leading scorers this season, respectively, each played a season-low in minutes.

It was the second straight game in which Bennett had the luxury of resting his starters for lengthy stretches of the second half. During Wednesday’s 81-51 trouncing of visiting Georgia Tech, Bennett used a dozen players, with only Guy playing more than 29 minutes.

The rest, according to both Bennett and his charges, figures to come in handy given the Cavaliers will next travel to Syracuse on Sunday for a Monday night showdown at Carrier Dome.

Another benefit to Virginia’s fifth ACC victory this season by at least 20 points was allowing starting center Jack Salt to play just eight minutes. The redshirt senior, Bennett revealed, has been dealing with back soreness.

So too had Jerome, who tweaked his back in the early stages Jan. 29 during a 66-65 overtime win at North Carolina State. Only in recent games has the regular starting point guard been regaining his full range of motion, thanks in part to Bennett moving him off the ball at times in favor of Clark.

“Well, we play on Monday, our third game in however many hours or days, so they did the job early, and they did to start the second half” against Pittsburgh, Bennett said. “It’s a way also to reward the guys who work hard in practice, so of course to be able to do that was important.

“I thought we were locked in defensively, moved the ball and played the right way.”

