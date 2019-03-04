

Bryce Harper waves to fans in September. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Dear Bryce,

To deal with my heartbreak over being dumped, I am writing you this letter chronicling the story of our love. (My therapist says I don’t need to actually mail it.)

I didn’t become a baseball fan until the 2014 playoffs. My boyfriend, a season-ticket holder, had tried to take me to a couple of games, but I wasn’t really that into it — until Washington’s crushing loss to the Giants in Game 4 of the NLDS made a sport I’d thought fairly sedate emerge as dramatic and high-stakes. When I called my boyfriend in tears after turning off the TV, he was flabbergasted at the change. A baseball fan had been born.

In the early years of my Nats fandom, though, it took me a while to warm up to you. Despite your obvious skill, I thought you were sometimes kind of a brat — throwing tantrums at umpires and sporting horrifying hairstyles. Michael A. was my first Nationals crush, and he was so much more mature than you.

But over time, your attitude matured, and it better set off your talent. You began focusing that intensity exactly where it belongs: on the ball. I grew to admire your style, your stance, your clean, beautiful home runs. Watching your swing on those slow-mo replays was like watching Secretariat in mid-stride. You were an athlete in his prime.

[Bryce Harper, on the first day of the rest of his life, didn’t seem ready to leave D.C. behind]

The 2017 season was probably the height of our romance. Your hair flips were like foreplay, and your brawl with Hunter Strickland was macho-fabulous. I knew my feelings for you were real when you slipped on a rain-wettened first base and my heart stopped as you clutched your knee in agony. Nats fans held our collective breath — if Bryce is injured, all is despair!

By the end of the season, I had a 34 jersey. I had followed you on Instagram. You even got me to download a Moby song to my MP3 player.

The giddiness couldn’t last, though. All too soon came free agency, and you started acting coy and distant. I knew, at a certain point, that you probably weren’t coming back. More and more time went by, yet I still hoped you’d text the Lerners late at night, “R u up? I miss u” and end up a National for another 10 seasons.

I guess your moving on was inevitable. Our values were different. I wanted your undying loyalty, and you wanted $330 million.

But you were a part of the puppy-love phase of my baseball fandom, and for that, I thank you. You were part of the team that seemed to me like characters in a play, all distinct and wonderful in their own ways. (I still miss Werth and Desmond and Span…). Your heart was always thrown into your at-bats, you cared so much about what happened on the field, and your visible enthusiasm and frustration with how you played set you apart. I responded to that passion. I wasn’t the only one.

There will always be new Nationals players, new characters. And the rest of your career will be exciting to watch. But there will never be another Bryce who’s my Bryce, who’s a Washington National. You’ll be in Philly, and you’ll be their Bryce.

I’m taking your picture down from my office cube, but I hope you’re happy in your new life. Thanks for all the home runs, and for making baseball fun, like you promised you would.

Love, a reluctant Bryce Harper fan.

Heather Benjamin is a writer, editor and theater artist, and the content marketing manager for the U.S. Green Building Council. She has been a Nationals fan since 2014. Portions of this letter were originally published on Facebook.

