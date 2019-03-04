

The Cardinals allegedly like what they see in Kyler Murray. (Michael Conroy/Associated Press)

Kyler Murray was the talk of the NFL combine over the weekend and, after his measurements on Thursday proved that he wasn’t, in fact, a dwarf, that talk mostly centered on the Arizona Cardinals’ alleged interest in taking the Oklahoma quarterback with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft.

“Arizona is going to take Murray No. 1,” an unnamed general manager told ESPN’s Mike Sando.

“I’m not betting,” the GM then said after Sando asked him whether he was figuratively betting on it. “I’m telling you, it’s going to happen.”

[Kyler Murray is short, polarizing and a perfect No. 1 pick for a new-look NFL]

Draft analyst Tony Pauline went even further, saying first-year Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was heard telling people that Murray to the Cardinals is a “done deal.” He’s had strong feelings about Murray for a while now.

“I’d take him with the first pick in the draft, if I could,” Kingsbury said back in October, when he was still coach at Texas Tech and preparing to play Murray and Oklahoma. “I know he’s signed up to play baseball, but he’s a dominant football player. I would take him with the first pick.”

If the Cardinals truly are all in on Murray and this isn’t just a smokescreen, there’s one rather large stumbling block: the presence of quarterback Josh Rosen, whom Arizona drafted with the 10th pick of last year’s draft, trading third- and fifth-round picks to move up. Rosen started 13 games as a rookie and didn’t exactly light the league on fire, though the Cardinals were bad all over the field in 2018. But still, Arizona probably would want something nice in return should they decide to trade Rosen. Whether they get what they want is another matter entirely.

Speaking with Peter King, former Cardinals quarterback and current NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner predicted that Arizona would be able to get only a third-round draft pick for Rosen, a feeling echoed to King by an unnamed but “renowned” NFL general manager.

And there’s the rub: Once the Cardinals start shopping Rosen, other teams will know that they plan on taking Murray and will be less likely to give Arizona what it thinks Rosen is worth. Plus, would the Cardinals be better off keeping him and getting a player who could help the team elsewhere, such as Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa?

I don't have an issue with the Cards trading Rosen/drafting Murray, but only if they're completely sold on the latter. Consider the opportunity cost of the move. Trade isn't Rosen for Murray. It's Rosen and 1.1 (Bosa?) for Murray and a 2nd/3rd(?). — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 4, 2019

As for possible trading partners, King lists the Dolphins, Redskins, Chargers and Patriots. The first two teams on that list are in need of a starting quarterback with Ryan Tannehill likely on his way out in Miami and Alex Smith unlikely to play for Washington this season because of injury. In Rosen, they would be getting a quarterback whose potential is perhaps untapped along with a fairly cap-friendly salary.

It all depends on Arizona’s asking price, and whether the Cardinals are truly infatuated enough with Murray to make such a move.

