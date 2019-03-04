

The Clippers' Ivica Zubac, left, goes up against the Knicks' Mitchell Robinson. (Mark J. Terrill)

The Lakers and Clippers are heading in opposite directions, and having been traded from the former Los Angeles team to the latter last month, Ivica Zubac is well positioned to comment on what he sees as differences between the two clubs. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Croatian center offered an opinion on that very topic Sunday, and he wasn’t too complimentary toward LeBron James and Co.

Zubac, a promising 21-year-old who was dealt to the Clippers along with Michael Beasley for Mike Muscala, spoke following his new team’s 128-107 destruction of the New York Knicks. Los Angeles, which moved to seven games over .500 for the first time since Jan. 10 and is in seventh place in the Western Conference, scored 82 points against New York in the first half and took a 36-point lead before cruising to the win.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming off yet another embarrassing loss, a 118-109 defeat Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, who have the worst record in the NBA. In his first season in Los Angeles, James has been criticized for his defense and leadership as the Lakers, three games below .500 for the first time since Halloween and in grave danger of missing the playoffs, have dropped recent games to the lowly Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks and the Anthony Davis-less New Orleans Pelicans.

Of the Clippers’ dominant play Sunday, Zubac said, “That’s how we got to be. When I was with the Lakers, we didn’t have nights like this.

"Every game was a close game for us, but now with the Clippers, this team is really locked in, every possession against every team.”

In other words, the Clippers are giving far greater, more consistent effort than what Zubac saw while with the Lakers. “He’s not wrong,” Pete Zayas, a Lakers analyst for the Athletic and SB Nation, said on Twitter.

Zubac himself responded to his comments being tweeted out by trying to downplay their tone, saying, “You know I’m not the kind of a guy to take shots.” To that, Zayas replied, “I don’t think most Lakers fans are mad at you for this, Zu. It’s the truth.”

These are dark times for the Lakers, who are 4-7 since James returned from missing 18 of 19 games with a groin injury, but while he has taken flak for the slide, the team’s other veteran acquisitions have been much more part of the overall problem than any kind of solution. To make matters worse, issues with two of those players, center JaVale McGee and Beasley, were reported to be factors in the Zubac trade.

According to the Los Angeles Times’s Brad Turner (via Silver Screen and Roll), Lakers team president Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka felt that the enigmatic Beasley had become a problem in the locker room. For his part, McGee, who was brought to Los Angeles after helping the Golden State Warriors win two straight NBA titles, was said to be unhappy about his dwindling playing time.

Lakers executives also reportedly felt they were likely to lose Zubac in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and wanted to clear some more salary cap space. However, since the trade, the Lakers have gone 3-6 and the Clippers have gone 6-3, and it sounds like Zubac is not exactly unhappy with his new situation.

He will have a chance to show the Lakers what they are missing Monday, when the two Los Angeles squads square off. Although both teams play at Staples Center, where their showdown will take place, it will count as a home game for the Lakers, and one can only hope that the in-town rivalry and Zubac’s comments — not to mention flat-out desperation — help get them properly locked in for the contest.

